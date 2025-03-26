Former Iowa State QB Dekkers Featured in Lengthy ESPN Write Up
Hunter Dekkers has had a collegiate football career with many turns, and it may soon conclude with an NFL opportunity on the other side.
Dekkers, who departed from the Iowa State Cyclone program following a gambling investigation back in the Summer of 2023 and subsequent lack of eligibility ruling, is the feature of a lengthy ESPN write up documenting his journey.
A journey that includes the next stop of a potential NFL dream.
The Hawarden, Iowa native aims to pursue an NFL career as his next step, and while it isn't without hurdles; the journey remains attainable.
Per ESPN.com:
Playing junior college football was not a dream for the four-star prospect out of West Sioux High School in Hawarden, Iowa, but a life-altering decision jeopardized Dekkers playing football at any level.
The lengthy story of Dekkers' career from start to present is a can't miss look inside an intriguing and emotional journey through the world of a young collegiate athlete.
On Wednesday, Dekkers participated in his latest NFL-related event, throwing at the USD Pro Day in Vermillion. He drew some praise along the way:
Dekkers may not be likely to hear his name called in the NFL Draft come late April in Green Bay, but it feels as though he's bound to get a chance to prove his ability at the next level in the months to come.
To read the entire feature length article on Dekkers, click here.
Source: ESPN.com
