Former Iowa State QB Dekkers Plans to Pursue NFL Dream from JUCO

Hunter Dekkers has had a very challenging collegiate journey. With stops at both Iowa State and most recently at Iowa Western Community College, Dekkers now plans to pursue a future in the NFL.

On3.com is reporting that Dekkers plans to attempt the jump from the JUCO ranks to the NFL next season and has apparently been receiving interest.

The Hawarden, Iowa native was part of the sports betting scandal that rocked both Iowa and Iowa State's football programs back in 2023, and he landed at Iowa Western with a chance to revive his football career.

Get our free mobile app

Per On3:

Per ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Dekkers plans to participate in the Hula Bowl amidst interest in him regarding the 2025 NFL Draft. That comes after pro scouts took a look at him over this past season at Iowa Western Community College. “Nearly a dozen NFL scouts went through Council Bluffs to see Dekkers at Iowa Western this year,” added Thamel. “He’d profiled as a potential NFL prospect prior to missing the 2023 season amid the probe. Will be an intriguing pre-draft story to track.” Dekkers spent three seasons with the Cyclones where he appeared in 19 games, including a dozen starts in his last year there in Ames. He was 327-500 (65.4%) when passing there for 3,355 yards, 22 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions.

Dekkers had a very strong final collegiate season with the Reivers, finishing with 32 touchdown passes in an 11-2 season.

Here's Pete Thamel's confirmation of the news:

Source: On3.com

Iowa Born Sports Stars What do each of these stellar athletes have in common? They all hail from the Hawkeye State. Gallery Credit: Johnny Marks

7 Famous Athletes from South Dakota South Dakota may have a small population, but our state's contributions to sports have been pretty big.

People born in the 605 have gone on to be in the NFL, Major League Baseball, the NBA, WWE, WNBA, and in the Olympics.

Meet seven of the most famous: