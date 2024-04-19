Former Iowa St QB Dekkers Finds New College Football Home

Hunter Dekkers has found a new home for the future of his college football career.

The former Iowa State Cyclone starter has announced that he will attend and play football next season at Iowa Western Community College.

Dekkers, a Hawarden Iowa native, will join the Iowa Western CC football program following a championship season for the program in 2023.

Per ESPN.com:

Dekkers, who started for ISU during the 2022 season, was among a group of athletes from ISU and Iowa who pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of underage gambling in September. As part of their plea deal, they received a fine and no other penalties. The group initially faced an aggravated misdemeanor charge of tampering with records that carried a maximum penalty of two years in prison. Dekkers left Iowa State after being charged in August, while continuing to take online classes from home. He told ESPN that the NCAA denied his final years of eligibility because of a single $15 bet placed on Iowa State football in 2021 -- a game in which he played as the backup quarterback -- that was linked to his account. Dekkers appealed the NCAA's initial decision and received the final ruling in late February. He is on track to graduate from Iowa State in May.

Dekkers tossed 19 touchdowns for the Cyclones in 2022 but did not play last season.

Here's what Dekkers had to say about the decision to enroll and play at Iowa Western:

"I decided that going to JUCO was the best route in order to continue to play football and try to get to the next level," Dekkers told ESPN. "I've dedicated and worked my whole life for this sport and my dream. I can't let one mistake define my whole entire career. That's not who I am. I can't quit because something gets hard." "To know that I'm able to be around a group of guys again, work together with a group of guys again and play football again, it's honestly been a breath of fresh air," Dekkers said. "In this situation, it would have been really easy to just quit and never play again, and just walk away. But for myself, I just couldn't do it. I've worked too hard for everything and I will continue to work every single day for my dreams."

Iowa Western is located in Council Bluffs, and Dekkers will surely bring some competition and elevate the skill level of the quarterback position on the roster.

The Reivers finished last season at 12-1, and won their third national title as a program.

Source: ESPN.com

