ICYMI: An Iowa Community College Had 6 Alumni Drafted into NFL!
The NJCAA has long been a great springboard for football talent to make the leap to the next level in college, and in some cases, pro football.
Iowa Western Community College down the road in Council Bluffs, has been a power in the JUCO ranks since beginning its program back in 2009.
Since that debut season, the Reiver program has finished every season but two in the final rankings, often in the Top 10.
The talent and pedigree of the program is evident, and they've sent countless alumni on to the next level of college or pro football.
This past weekend, the program had six alumni drafted. That is double the amount that Nebraska, Iowa State, and Minnesota combined to send to the NFL via the draft.
Here's a look at who all made the leap in the draft that once suited up for the Reivers, per NJCAA.org:
|NAME
|NJCAA INSTITUTION
|POSITION
|ROUND
|PICK
|NFL TEAM
|Markel Bell
|Holmes (MS)
|OL
|3
|68
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Keionte Scott
|Snow (UT)
|CB
|4
|116
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Kaden Wetjen
|Iowa Western
|WR
|4
|121
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Will Lee III
|Iowa Western
|CB
|4
|129
|Carolina Panthers
|Colbie Young
|Lackawanna (PA)
|WR
|4
|140
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Justin Jefferson
|Pearl River (MS)
|LB
|5
|149
|Cleveland Browns
|Bobby Jamison-Travis
|Iowa Western
|DT
|6
|186
|New York Giants
|Malik Benson
|Hutchinson (KS)
|WR
|6
|195
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Alex Harkey
|Tyler (TX)
|OL
|6
|206
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Anterio Thompson
|Iowa Western
|DT
|6
|208
|Atlanta Falcons
|Namdi Obiazor
|Iowa Western
|LB
|6
|212
|New England Patriots
|Jordan van den Berg
|Iowa Western
|DT
|6
|213
|Chicago Bears
|Seth McGowan
|Butler (KS)
|RB
|7
|237
|Indianapolis Colts
|Dallen Bentley
|Snow (UT)
|TE
|7
|256
|Denver Broncos
It surely helps that the program has been in the elite tier of late. The Reivers won the National Title this past season, and have played in five consecutive title games, notching three wins.
For the latest on Iowa Western Community College Reiver football, visit their official site here.
Sources: Football - Iowa Western Reivers, Hurrdat Sports and NJCAA
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