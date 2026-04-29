ICYMI: An Iowa Community College Had 6 Alumni Drafted into NFL!

ICYMI: An Iowa Community College Had 6 Alumni Drafted into NFL!

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The NJCAA has long been a great springboard for football talent to make the leap to the next level in college, and in some cases, pro football.

Iowa Western Community College down the road in Council Bluffs, has been a power in the JUCO ranks since beginning its program back in 2009.

Since that debut season, the Reiver program has finished every season but two in the final rankings, often in the Top 10.

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The talent and pedigree of the program is evident, and they've sent countless alumni on to the next level of college or pro football.

This past weekend, the program had six alumni drafted. That is double the amount that Nebraska, Iowa State, and Minnesota combined to send to the NFL via the draft.

Here's a look at who all made the leap in the draft that once suited up for the Reivers, per NJCAA.org:

NAMENJCAA INSTITUTIONPOSITIONROUNDPICKNFL TEAM
Markel BellHolmes (MS)OL368Philadelphia Eagles
Keionte ScottSnow (UT)CB4116Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Kaden WetjenIowa WesternWR4121Pittsburgh Steelers
 Will Lee IIIIowa WesternCB4129Carolina Panthers
Colbie YoungLackawanna (PA)WR4140Cincinnati Bengals
Justin JeffersonPearl River (MS)LB5149Cleveland Browns
Bobby Jamison-TravisIowa WesternDT6186New York Giants
Malik BensonHutchinson (KS)WR6195Las Vegas Raiders
Alex HarkeyTyler (TX)OL6206Los Angeles Chargers
Anterio ThompsonIowa WesternDT6208Atlanta Falcons
 Namdi ObiazorIowa WesternLB6212New England Patriots
 Jordan van den BergIowa WesternDT6213Chicago Bears
Seth McGowanButler (KS)RB7237Indianapolis Colts
Dallen BentleySnow (UT)TE7256Denver Broncos

It surely helps that the program has been in the elite tier of late. The Reivers won the National Title this past season, and have played in five consecutive title games, notching three wins.

For the latest on Iowa Western Community College Reiver football, visit their official site here.

Sources: Football - Iowa Western ReiversHurrdat Sports and NJCAA

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