The NJCAA has long been a great springboard for football talent to make the leap to the next level in college, and in some cases, pro football.

Iowa Western Community College down the road in Council Bluffs, has been a power in the JUCO ranks since beginning its program back in 2009.

Since that debut season, the Reiver program has finished every season but two in the final rankings, often in the Top 10.

Get our free mobile app

The talent and pedigree of the program is evident, and they've sent countless alumni on to the next level of college or pro football.

This past weekend, the program had six alumni drafted. That is double the amount that Nebraska, Iowa State, and Minnesota combined to send to the NFL via the draft.

Here's a look at who all made the leap in the draft that once suited up for the Reivers, per NJCAA.org:

NAME NJCAA INSTITUTION POSITION ROUND PICK NFL TEAM Markel Bell Holmes (MS) OL 3 68 Philadelphia Eagles Keionte Scott Snow (UT) CB 4 116 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Kaden Wetjen Iowa Western WR 4 121 Pittsburgh Steelers Will Lee III Iowa Western CB 4 129 Carolina Panthers Colbie Young Lackawanna (PA) WR 4 140 Cincinnati Bengals Justin Jefferson Pearl River (MS) LB 5 149 Cleveland Browns Bobby Jamison-Travis Iowa Western DT 6 186 New York Giants Malik Benson Hutchinson (KS) WR 6 195 Las Vegas Raiders Alex Harkey Tyler (TX) OL 6 206 Los Angeles Chargers Anterio Thompson Iowa Western DT 6 208 Atlanta Falcons Namdi Obiazor Iowa Western LB 6 212 New England Patriots Jordan van den Berg Iowa Western DT 6 213 Chicago Bears Seth McGowan Butler (KS) RB 7 237 Indianapolis Colts Dallen Bentley Snow (UT) TE 7 256 Denver Broncos

It surely helps that the program has been in the elite tier of late. The Reivers won the National Title this past season, and have played in five consecutive title games, notching three wins.

For the latest on Iowa Western Community College Reiver football, visit their official site here.

Sources: Football - Iowa Western Reivers, Hurrdat Sports and NJCAA

The Last Ten Quarterbacks Drafted by the Minnesota Vikings Gallery Credit: Bert Remien