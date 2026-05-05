The Minnesota Vikings dealt edge rusher Jonathan Greenard during last month's NFL Draft.

The veteran pass rusher wound up in Philadelphia, where he immediately inserts as a starting presence on the Eagles defense.

With the trade, the Eagles opted to extend the current contract of Greenard, and the details of that extension have now been made available.

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Per ProFootballTalk:

We’ve gotten a look at the full details of the new deal. Here they are, per a source with knowledge of the terms:

Signing bonus: $23.275 million.

The four-year deal replaces the two years that were remaining on his prior deal, at $38 million. Given the base value of the new deal ($98 million), the two-year extension has a new-money average of $29.5 million.

The deal includes $50 million fully guaranteed at signing, with team-held options for 2028 and 2029.

This means, as a practical matter, that the Vikings likely could have kept Greenard under contract for the next two years by increasing his pay from $38 million to $50 million, and by guaranteeing all of it in full at signing.

Greenard joins an Eagles pass rush unit that includes Jalyx Hunt, Nolan Smith Jr. and Arnold Ebiketie.

Source: Inside the new Jonathan Greenard contract - NBC Sports