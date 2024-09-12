Former Iowa State QB Dekkers Earns Player of the Week Honor

Former Iowa State QB Dekkers Earns Player of the Week Honor

Getty Images

Not all that long ago, Hunter Dekkers was starring as the Quarterback of the Iowa State Cyclones in Ames.

Following a tumultuous last year in which he stepped away from the program due to a gambling investigation, Dekkers committed to continue his college football career at Iowa Western Community College.

He was grateful for the opportunity to continue his college career following an amazing high school career as a member of the West Sioux Falcons:

KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls logo
Get our free mobile app

“I couldn’t be happier right now,” Dekkers said in an exclusive interview with the Des Moines Register. “I told myself, wherever I was going to get the chance to play again, I was just going to be grateful. So I couldn’t be more grateful to be on this team.”

It's apparent that things are off to a good start in Council Bluffs for Dekkers and the Reivers this season, as he just picked up a Player of the Week award from the NJCAA:

Despite a 1-point loss for his team, Dekkers was amazing in the matchup against Hutchinson Community College. Through two games this season, Dekkers has guided Iowa Western to a 1-1 start and has thrown for 715 yards, completed 63.2% of his passes, and thrown 6 touchdowns to just 1 interception.

Next up for Dekkers and the Reivers is a Saturday bout against Dodge City Community College at home in Council Bluffs, a 1:00 kickoff time on Saturday.

Sources: NJCAA Football on Twitter and Des Moines Register on MSN

Iowa Born Sports Stars

What do each of these stellar athletes have in common? They all hail from the Hawkeye State.

Gallery Credit: Johnny Marks

13 Famous Iowans

It's a great day for Iowans. The first ever Major League Baseball game was played in Dyersville, Iowa last night (August 12) in The Field of Dreams game and it was awesome!

What a great way to showcase a beautiful state and celebrate the hospitality of Iowans.

Iowa may seem far away from Tinsel Town, but The Hawkeye State has produced many famous actors, musicians, and athletes!

The following 13 are just the tip of the iceberg!

Filed Under: Ames, ames iowa, CFB, College Football, dekkers, hawarden, hawarden iowa, Hunter Dekkers, Iowa State, Iowa State Cyclones, iowa western cc, iowa western community college, iowa western reivers, iowan, Matt Campbell, njcaa, quarterback, reiver football, rocco becht, West Sioux, West Sioux Falcons
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, Overtime, South Dakota, Sports, Sports News

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls