Former Iowa State QB Dekkers Earns Player of the Week Honor

Not all that long ago, Hunter Dekkers was starring as the Quarterback of the Iowa State Cyclones in Ames.

Following a tumultuous last year in which he stepped away from the program due to a gambling investigation, Dekkers committed to continue his college football career at Iowa Western Community College.

He was grateful for the opportunity to continue his college career following an amazing high school career as a member of the West Sioux Falcons:

Get our free mobile app

“I couldn’t be happier right now,” Dekkers said in an exclusive interview with the Des Moines Register. “I told myself, wherever I was going to get the chance to play again, I was just going to be grateful. So I couldn’t be more grateful to be on this team.”

It's apparent that things are off to a good start in Council Bluffs for Dekkers and the Reivers this season, as he just picked up a Player of the Week award from the NJCAA:

Despite a 1-point loss for his team, Dekkers was amazing in the matchup against Hutchinson Community College. Through two games this season, Dekkers has guided Iowa Western to a 1-1 start and has thrown for 715 yards, completed 63.2% of his passes, and thrown 6 touchdowns to just 1 interception.

Next up for Dekkers and the Reivers is a Saturday bout against Dodge City Community College at home in Council Bluffs, a 1:00 kickoff time on Saturday.

Sources: NJCAA Football on Twitter and Des Moines Register on MSN

Iowa Born Sports Stars What do each of these stellar athletes have in common? They all hail from the Hawkeye State. Gallery Credit: Johnny Marks