The Sanford International Golf Tournament continues to be one of the biggest annual events on the Sioux Falls sports calendar, and a new element to the tournament is set to take place on Saturday of tournament week this year.

The Tournament will debut 'The Greats of the Game' this year during tournament week, and it will feature a very impressive foursome.

According to a release from Sanford, golf legends Andy North and Sir Nick Faldo will be joined on the course by NFL Hall of Famers Cris Carter and Ronde Barber this year.

Per the release:

A new event featuring two golf legends and two Pro Football Hall of Fame members is coming to the 2025 Sanford International. “EMC Greats of the Game” features Sir Nick Faldo, Andy North, Cris Carter and Rondé Barber competing in a 9-hole event that pairs a golf legend with an NFL all-time great.

The event takes place on Saturday, Sept. 13 and begins shortly after the last group of Sanford International competitors tee off on No. 10.

“We have been eager to bring back a special on-course event for the fans during the Saturday of the Sanford International, and this lineup of athletes and format is the perfect fit,” said Davis Trosin, tournament director of the Sanford International. “Andy is the quintessential ambassador of the game, and we are excited to welcome Sir Nick, Cris and Rondé to Sioux Falls for an event that will bring a new level of excitement to tournament weekend.”

Faldo, North, Carter and Barber will also take part in a dinner event on Friday, Sept. 12 at the Sanford Barn. Tables and sponsorship opportunities are available by calling the Sanford International Tournament Office at 605-271-7825.

Faldo, a 6-time major championship winner, is a World Golf Hall of Fame member who has 43 professional wins on his resume including three Masters Tournament victories and three Open Championship titles. The longtime broadcaster retired from his role as the lead golf analyst for CBS in 2022.

North, a 2-time U.S. Open champion, has been the host of the Sanford International since its inaugural tournament in 2018. The Wisconsin native has served as a lead golf analyst for ESPN since 2003.

Carter, a 2013 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, caught 130 touchdown passes and more than 1,100 receptions during his 16-year career, the majority of those years spent with the Minnesota Vikings.

Barber, a 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, spent his entire 16-year career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Super Bowl XXXVII champion was an All-Pro selection five times, including three times on the first team.

Source: Sanford International

