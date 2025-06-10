The Minnesota Twins Must Do This Before the MLB Trade Deadline

Despite a very slow start to the season, the Minnesota Twins have made quite the push back to relevance as we near the midpoint of the MLB campaign.

With a mark of 35-30 as of Tuesday morning, the Twins are second in the AL Central and currently occupy the third (and final) AL Wild Card spot.

There is a TON of season left, but with the deadline looming in the near future, one can easily pinpoint a few areas of need for any contending team.

Get our free mobile app

ESPN.com put an article together about said needs, and had this to say about the Twins:

The good vibes have faded a bit recently because of two rotation injuries -- shoulder maladies for Pablo Lopez and Zebby Matthews. Of course, Lopez's injury is the more jarring, both for its impact and its severity. Now, rather than juggling the No. 5 rotation slot between Matthews, Simeon Woods Richardson and David Festa, Woods Richardson and Festa have apparently ascended to the core group. Let's face it: The Twins aren't likely to make a splashy (hence, pricey) acquisition, but perhaps a lower-end rotation stabilizer might be doable.

Those familiar with the club don't have expectations that a massive move is on the way, but the Twins could be on the hunt for a bargain upgrade ahead of the deadline.

READ MORE: Minnesota Vikings Schedule Release - Massive Opener @ CHI

The MLB Trade Deadline is approaching and is set for July 31st this season.

Source: ESPN.com

A Look at Each of the Nine Minnesota Twins Teams to Win the AL Central Gallery Credit: Bert Remien