Minnesota Vikings Both Buy and Sell at NFL Trade Deadline

The Minnesota Vikings are at a very interesting position right now in the middle of the NFL season.

Having shown the resilience to rebound from an 0-3 start to the tune of a 4-1 record since, the Vikings could easily be seen as buyers at Tuesday's trade deadline.

However, having lost veteran QB Kirk Cousins to a season ending injury on Sunday, many were also hoping to see the team sell at the deadline.

The good news is, they did both.

The Vikings first went out an acquired another Quarterback on the cheap, agreeing to part ways with a 6th round pick in exchange for Cardinals QB Joshua Dobbs and a 7th rounder.

Later in the afternoon, the Vikings shipped off the suddenly expendable Ezra Cleveland to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 6th round selection.

Cleveland is a rock-solid offensive lineman in the league but became expendable when the team signed and started Dalton Risner within the last few weeks.

Cleveland was a second-round pick of the Vikings back in 2020 and was in a contract year. The team must have viewed Risner as a safer and cheaper alternative moving forward.

As for Dobbs, it gives the Vikings a starting caliber quarterback when there are no proven options presently on the roster.

Jaren Hall may very well get the start this weekend in Atlanta, but it wouldn't surprise Vikings fans to see Dobbs sooner than later over the 5th round rookie.

Thus far this season, Dobbs has a 1-7 record as the starter of the Cardinals, while tossing 8 touchdowns to 5 interceptions.

Source: Pro Football Reference (Stats)

