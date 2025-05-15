Minnesota Vikings Schedule Release – Massive Opener @ CHI
Fans will be treated to a pair of home preseason games in early August before one road tilt wraps up the preseason portion of the schedule.
Week 1 will surely be talked about a ton and for good reason, as the Vikings have a massive divisional battle on tap in Chicago against the Ben Johnson-led Bears.
Here's a look at the entirety of the Vikings 2025 schedule per Vikings.com:
There are a lot of highlights on the schedule for Minnesota, including back-to-back international 'road' games at Pittsburgh (Dublin) and Cleveland (London) in Weeks 4 and 5. The Vikings have a Week 6 BYE.
For a deeper dive into the schedule, visit Vikings.com.
Source: Vikings.com
