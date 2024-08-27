After the medals are awarded and the Olympic torch has been extinguished at the Paris Games, South Dakota will turn its attention to the PGA TOUR Champions who will walk the fairways of Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls for the 2024 Sanford International.

Many former major champions including Bernhard Langer, Darren Clarke, and Mike Weir will be featured in this year's tournament beginning September 9.

Two-time US Open Champion Andy North will serve as the host to 78 PGA professionals in the 54-hole stroke play event which will also field Colin Montgomerie and Retief Goosen. The entire field will be announced in the coming weeks.

The 2023 Sanford International crown went to the defending champion Steve Stricker, who also won in the tournament's inaugural year. Could Stricker make it a 3-peat this year?

Currently sitting sixth in the Charles Schwab Cup standings, Stricker has nine top-10s in ten starts this season. The Madison, Wisconsin, native won six events last season, while setting the PGA TOUR Champions record for single-season money earned.

This is an award-winning tournament and Sioux Falls is very proud to represent the golf world as the recipient of the PGA TOUR Champion’s Fan First Award. The honor is presented to the PGA TOUR Champions event which goes above and beyond to create an elevated experience for every type of fan. All 28 PGA TOUR Champions events are eligible for the award.

Hundreds of volunteers work year round to make this one of the top draws for fans in the sports world.

As we roll out the red carpet for these PGA professionals, much gratitude goes to the sponsors and fans who each year support local charitable organizations supporting children in the Sioux Falls community.