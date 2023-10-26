The Sanford International Announces 2024 Dates in Sioux Falls

The 2023 Sanford International was another very successful tournament of top-tier golf right here in the 605.

On Thursday, the Tournament and its organizers announced the dates for next Summer's event, which many in Sioux Falls will already circle on their calendars.

According to the official Sanford International Twitter page, the tournament will once again be held in September of next year:

Get our free mobile app

Sanford International on Twitter Sanford International on Twitter loading...

As always, the best place to stay tuned in for the latest on the tournament, golfers, amenities, events, and ticketing information is at the official site here.

This past September, Steve Stricker once again took home the top spot, winning for a second consecutive year. Other past winners include Darren Clarke, Miguel Angel Jimenez and Rocco Mediate.

Source: Sanford International on Twitter

The Coldest Temperatures in Sioux Falls History When a polar vortex rolls through Sioux Falls , it can get even the heartiest dreaming of indoor fires, baking, and hot chocolate.

Mr. Bendo is tough enough but for the love of Pete, someone put a scarf on the Statue of David! ﻿ All this icy chatter had us wondering about the coldest days ever recorded in Sioux Falls. Here is the historical data from the National Weather Service with the coldest temps ever recorded in Sioux Falls since record-keeping began in 1893.

Gallery Credit: Danny V

10 Most Dangerous Cities in South Dakota Cities on the east and west side of the Missouri River have made the latest list of South Dakota's Most Dangerous Cities for 2021.

Roadsnacks recently released its most 'Dangerous Cities' list and here in The Mount Rushmore state there are a few surprises, especially at the top. To determine the most dangerous cities in the state, Roadsnacks looked at the FBI's report on the latest violent crime, along with property crime statistics.

And surprisingly, the town with the most murders per capita in the state has less than 3,000 residents. Take a look at the list below.

For a look at the detailed list, visit roadsnacks.com Story Source: Roadsncaks