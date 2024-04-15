South Dakota Native Kienholz Logs QB Snaps at Ohio St Spring Game

Lincoln Kienholz is one of the best South Dakota High School football players of all time.

Those of us here in the Mount Rushmore State know that well.

Fans out in Columbus, Ohio are still getting themselves familiarized with his game.

Kienholz may not be the starting Quarterback in Columbus any time soon or ever in his collegiate career, but he is at least in consideration at this point.

The Buckeyes have a reported quarterback controversy brewing, and Kienholz (while not one of the favorites) logged some snaps in Ohio State's Spring game at the game's most important position.

Per ESPN.com:

Kansas State transfer Will Howard is battling junior Devin Brown and five-star freshman Julian Sayin, who originally signed with Alabama before enrolling at Ohio State. Sophomore Lincoln Kienholz and freshman Air Noland also got snaps in the spring game.

Kienholz has a ton of competition to get beyond to have a shot at the job, including the likely starter in Will Howard.

We will simply just have to wait and see in regard to Kienholz' quarterback future with the Buckeyes.

It's pretty surreal knowing that Ohio State's QB controversy contains one of South Dakota's own.

Kienholz is currently listed on the roster at QB, and tallied 111 passing yards in 3 game appearances last year for the Buckeyes.

The Buckeyes just wrapped up their Spring Game, and the new look offense under Chip Kelly will officially make its debut in the season opener on Saturday, August 31st against Akron.

Sources: Ohio State Buckeyes Roster and ESPN.com