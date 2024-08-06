Here&#8217;s How You Could Play in the Sanford Intl Pro-Am in Sioux Falls

Everyone loves a good contest. Even better than a good contest is a sweepstakes with some really great prizes.

That's what the partnership between bibigo and this years' Sanford International has cooked up. The top prize for this year's sweepstakes? A chance to play in the Pro-Am ahead of this year's Champions Tour event at Minnehaha Country Club.

Sanford International is offering a huge opportunity to a lucky winner in this year's bibigo Pro-Am Sweepstakes.

Full details and instructions are available at this link, but here's the nuts and bolts of the contest:

Sound like a dream come true? Pick up $10 of bibigo products today and follow the instructions at the site to enter now!

Don't miss out on this great opportunity to not only try out some great bibigo favorites, but also give you and a friend the chance to win BIG with the Sanford International in mid-September.

The Sanford International will be held this year from September 9th through the 15th. For full details on the tournament, as well as the bibigo sweepstakes, visit the link below!

Source: bibigo Pro-Am Sweepstakes - Sanford International

