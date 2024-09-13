The 2024 Sanford International is Underway in Sioux Falls

The Sanford International Tournament at Minnehaha Country Club brings premier professional golf to the Sioux Empire every single year, and this year's tournament is officially underway.

The Champions Tour event will run through Sunday at the Country Club and has already drawn in thousands of spectators for what looks to be a beautiful weekend to take in some golf.

The big names are back, and it's a great time to get out and enjoy what the Sanford International has to offer.

As usual, the course is in tip-top shape, and the weather should be phenomenal:

Bert Remien - Townsquare Media Bert Remien - Townsquare Media loading...

Don't miss any of the action! If you're in need of a refreshment (or two), there are plenty of new food and drink options to try.

To help your trip out to the Sanford International be as smooth as the greens at Minnehaha Country Club, visit the official site before departing for the tournament to get all the details you need to know:

Bert Remien - Townsquare Media Bert Remien - Townsquare Media loading...

It's easy to keep track of the score while out taking in the action. Just see any of the helpful old-school, or new-school scoreboards:

Bert Remien - Townsquare Media Bert Remien - Townsquare Media loading...

You can find the online leaderboard here.

Before finishing up your trip to the tournament this year, don't forget to take in the action at several of the great grandstand spectator areas. There are plenty of great vantage points to score the best views of the action:

Bert Remien - Townsquare Media Bert Remien - Townsquare Media loading...

The Sanford International is a fun, thrilling, and affordable way to watch top-tier professional golf right here in our backyard in Sioux Falls!

Heading out this weekend? Score tickets and get all of the information you need to know at SanfordInternational.com!

Source: Sanford International

