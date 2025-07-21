Scheffler Wins Open Championship, Third Leg of Grand Slam

Scottie Scheffler has done it again. After claiming a pair of major victories in the 2022 season, the young golfer picked up his second major victory over the 2025 season on Sunday.

Scheffler finished with a dominant 17-under score in a very competitive field, besting Harris English (-13) for the title.

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland -- Scottie Scheffler may not find his life's true fulfillment in winning, but that's not going to keep him from continuing to do it on the sport's biggest stages.

Scheffler had all the time in the world to celebrate his latest major title, carding a 68 on Sunday to cruise to a four-stroke victory in the Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

The outcome was never in doubt Sunday, as golf's No. 1 player finished at 17-under 267, delivering yet another dominant performance to win his second major this year and grab the third leg of the career Grand Slam.

Scheffler tapped in for par on the final hole, making it all look so routine. But then Scheffler saw his family -- wife Meredith, 15-month-old son Bennett, and his parents -- and thrust both arms into the air, pumped both arms and tossed his cap in the air. That's what it was all about for the 29-year-old from Texas, who gets to keep the silver Claret Jug for a year.

"He is the bar that we're all trying to get to," Masters champion Rory McIlroy said. "In a historical context, you could argue that there's only maybe two or three players in the history of the game that have been on a run the one that Scottie's been on here for the last 24 to 36 months. Incredibly impressive."

American Harris English, who arrived in Britain two weeks ago without his caddie, and Chris Gotterup, who flew over without a plane ticket for Ireland, finished second and third, respectively.

Scheffler became just the fourth player in Open Championship history to shoot 68 or better in all four rounds, joining Collin Morikawa (2021), Henrik Stenson (2016) and Jesper Parnevik (1994).

"Being able to walk up 18 with the tournament in hand is a really tough thing to describe. It's a really cool feeling," Scheffler said. "I have a lot of gratitude towards being able to accomplish something like this.

"It's taken a lot of work -- not only a lot of work, but it takes a lot of patience. It's a high level of focus over 72 holes of a tournament. This was, I felt like, one of my best performances mentally."

The start of Scheffler's final round was ideal. From the first cut of rough, Scheffler hit his approach to the right side of the green on the slope. The ball trickled back and then rolled down to 10 inches from the cup for a tap-in birdie.

Scheffler already won the PGA Championship by five shots this year. He won the Masters last year by four shots and the Masters in 2022 by three shots. Before Sunday, no one had ever won each of their first four major titles by three shots or more.

He also became just the third golfer to win multiple majors by four or more strokes in a single year, joining Ben Hogan (Masters, U.S. Open, The Open in 1953) and Tiger Woods (U.S. Open, The Open in 2000).

Scheffler has won 20 times worldwide since February 2022, and this was the 11th straight time he turned a 54-hole lead into a victory.

"I don't think we thought the golfing world would see someone as dominant as Tiger come through so soon, and here's Scottie sort of taking that throne of dominance," said Xander Schauffele, who tied for seventh.

"You can't even say he's on a run. He's just been killing it for over two years now. He's a tough man to beat, and when you see his name up on the leaderboard, it sucks for us."

Scheffler arrived in Northern Ireland and shared some extraordinary insight when he said celebrating tournament wins doesn't last but for a few minutes before it was on to the next one. He said he loves the work required to be the best and that he thrives on competition, but in terms of fulfillment, he said he often questions why he wants to win so badly when the thrill of winning is fleeting.