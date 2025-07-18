Sioux Falls Lincoln FB to Fight Complacency in Three-Peat Quest

The Sioux Falls Lincoln Patriot football program certainly could rest on its laurels. Don't bet on it this Fall.

Coach Jared Fredenburg, who has been guiding the program for the better part of a decade, aims to stave off complacency this offseason after back-to-back championship campaigns.

In 2023, the Patriots were a perfect 12-0 and took down O'Gorman in the title game 31-7. Last season, Lincoln suffered a lopsided 39-13 loss to Brandon Valley midseason but then rebounded to win their final six games. The Patriots redeemed the aforementioned loss with a 31-21 title game win over the Lynx.

Coach Fredenburg joined Overtime with Bert Remien on ESPN Sioux Falls this week to talk about the programs quest for a third straight title, and the offseason preparation.

Fredenburg talked about the importance of the weight room and discipline to the program's success:

As for the typical challenges of a championship team and program, complacency is the word. How will the Patriots tackle the challenge of staying a top the mountain?

Lastly, there are a few big playmakers back this Fall within the program, but the defense will have A TON of new faces:

The Patriots open the season at Howard Wood Field on Friday, August 29th when they take on Rapid City Stevens at 5:00. A massive President's Bowl matchup with O'Gorman looms in Week 2, when Lincoln hosts the Knights on Saturday, September 6th at Noon at Howard Wood Field.

For the full schedule and to follow along with the program this season, visit GoBound SD!

To listen to the entire interview with Coach Fredenburg, find the podcast links here. Overtime with Bert Remien airs weekdays from 11am - 1pm on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO!

Sources: GoBound SD

