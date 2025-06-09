Last month, Sanford Sports announced that while the free youth sports camps would remain, the Legends for Kids Banquet would be coming to a close after 25 amazing years.

On Monday, Sanford Sports announced 'Sanford Sports Night,' a new event that will be taking place in early July.

The event will pay tribute to the great 25 years of the Legends for Kids Banquet and also bring one of South Dakota's favorite sons home for a special night here in Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon.

Per Sanford Sports:

South Dakota native and University of Alabama football head coach Kalen DeBoer returns to the Rushmore State for Sanford Sports Night with Kalen DeBoer on Thursday, July 10 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls. The event will take place from 6:30-8:00 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30 p.m.

Coach DeBoer’s former teammate at the University of Sioux Falls, Kurtiss Riggs, will moderate a discussion with Kalen discussing the insights, challenges and future of youth sports. The evening will conclude with a special message from Coach DeBoer as well as a tribute to the Legends for Kids program, which is retiring after 25 amazing years.

DeBoer was named head coach at the University of Alabama in January 2024 after the retirement of the legendary Nick Saban. DeBoer led the Crimson Tide to three top 25 victories and a 9-4 record in his first season at the helm, tying the record for most wins by a first-year coach in Alabama history. DeBoer has an unprecedented 113-16 overall record as a head coach, which includes stops at Fresno State and Washington, where he led the Huskies to the 2023 College Football Playoff national championship game.

Born and raised in Milbank, South Dakota, DeBoer’s football journey began at the University of Sioux Falls, where he set school records for receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns. He returned to his alma mater as offensive coordinator in 2000 before his promotion to head coach in 2005. In his five years at the helm of USF, DeBoer had a record of 67-3 and led the Cougars to three NAIA national championships in 2006, 2008, and 2009.

“It’s always great when I get the chance to come back to South Dakota, especially for such a special event like this one,” DeBoer said. “Sanford Health is a staple of this community and it’s an honor to partner with an organization that has impacted this region so much. Returning home always reminds me of all the great people and places that made me who I am and helped me to get where I am today. My roots are in Sioux Falls, and coming back here as the head coach at the University of Alabama is truly a full-circle moment for me.”

“We are honored to have Kalen DeBoer return to Sioux Falls for this special night,” said Steve Young, president of Sanford Sports. “Coach DeBoer’s passion and philosophy have proven themselves time and time again over the course of his illustrious career. Fans, parents and student-athletes will learn a lot from his vision of the current landscape of youth sports and we couldn’t be more excited to have him back in his home state!”

General admission tickets are now on sale for $5, while groups of 8 can reserve a table on the floor at Heritage Court. Suites are also available. To purchase general admission tickets, visit the link here or call the ticket office at (605) 312-7917. To purchase a table or suite, you can call the ticket office or email Sanford Sports Complex director Brock Reynoldson at brock.reynoldson@sanfordhealth.org.

Online purchases subject to additional fees. Tickets can be purchased online through July 9, 2025. Day-of tickets will also be available for purchase at the door.

Source: Sanford Sports

