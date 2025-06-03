Sioux Falls Cougar Athletics Unveils New Rebranded Logo

Per USFCougars.com:

University of Sioux Falls Athletics is officially launching a new era with the reveal of a modernized logo and fresh brand identity—a powerful tribute to its hometown pride and competitive spirit. The look was developed by Mongoose Sports out of Erie, Colorado, and includes a new primary "USF" and cougar head logo, along with updates to the classic "USF" and full body cougar. The rebranding will also boast a slightly revised color scheme that correlates more with the University, along with new typography, wordmarks and patterns.

"This logo represents more than just a new look—it reflects the energy, pride and future of our athletics program," Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Jon Hart said. "We've modernized our identity to better connect with today's students, while honoring the strength of our tradition and deepening of our roots in the Sioux Falls community. We can't wait for students, staff, alumni and fans to rally behind it.

I also want to extend my sincere thanks to our campus marketing and athletic communications teams, as well as Mongoose Graphics, for their creativity, vision and collaborative spirit throughout this process. Their commitment to capturing the heart of our athletics brand and translating it into a new, sharp design made this rebrand possible."