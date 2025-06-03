Sioux Falls Cougar Athletics Unveils New Rebranded Logo
The Sioux Falls Cougar Athletic program made some waves on Tuesday morning, unveiling a brand-new set of logos as well as script for the athletic department.
The new logo embodies the University in numerous ways and is the first rebrand of the primary logo at USF since 2012.
Per USFCougars.com:
University of Sioux Falls Athletics is officially launching a new era with the reveal of a modernized logo and fresh brand identity—a powerful tribute to its hometown pride and competitive spirit. The look was developed by Mongoose Sports out of Erie, Colorado, and includes a new primary "USF" and cougar head logo, along with updates to the classic "USF" and full body cougar. The rebranding will also boast a slightly revised color scheme that correlates more with the University, along with new typography, wordmarks and patterns.
"This logo represents more than just a new look—it reflects the energy, pride and future of our athletics program," Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Jon Hart said. "We've modernized our identity to better connect with today's students, while honoring the strength of our tradition and deepening of our roots in the Sioux Falls community. We can't wait for students, staff, alumni and fans to rally behind it.
I also want to extend my sincere thanks to our campus marketing and athletic communications teams, as well as Mongoose Graphics, for their creativity, vision and collaborative spirit throughout this process. Their commitment to capturing the heart of our athletics brand and translating it into a new, sharp design made this rebrand possible."
Here's a look the social media post that officially unveiled the new logo:
Here's a look at all of the new logos and word script for the Cougars:
READ MORE: Sports Illustrated Declares Iowa HS Mascot 'Best in Country'
It's a fresh new look for an athletic program that continues to grow and evolve right here in the Sioux Empire.
Source: USF Cougars
Recent Key to the City Rivalry History Between Augie and USF
Gallery Credit: Bert Remien