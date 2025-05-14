There are hundreds of amazing mascots across the United States at the high school level that stand out as different, unique, and regional in their own way.

Recently, Sports Illustrated put together a massive bracket headlining the best prep mascots across the country, and one Iowa High School's namesake stood out.

That would be the Center Point-Urbana Stormin' Pointers.

The Pointers received a 7-seed (for whatever that's worth) in the bracket and ended up winning the title as best mascot in the country.

Per SI.com, here's a blurb on the history of the Center Point-Urbana mascot:

Would they be in this position simply as the Pointers? Probably not. But Stormin’ Pointers wielding lightning bolts are an out-of-this-world force to be reckoned with in the mascot universe. According to Urbana resident Kristy Bruce, "the schools in the towns of Center Point and Urbana merged several years ago. Center Point's mascot was a Pointer and Urbana was the Cyclones. There was a strong desire to retain both mascots in some way, which led to the Pointer within the tornado, and a very unique mascot. It was a great way to promote unity during the transition." The physical mascot's name is Stormin' Norman.

Stormin' Norman is just the icing on the cake. Clearly the voters knew what they were doing and landed one of the best mascots in our region on the national stage.

Here's a look at some more love for the Iowa High School:

I just so happened to personally cover a game there back in 2020, here's a look inside their gym:

Bert Remien - Townsquare Media Bert Remien - Townsquare Media loading...

Congrats to the Stormin' Pointers!

What was your high school mascot? How about the best and worst mascots you've seen or heard of?

Check out this YouTube clip from KCRG-TV9 on the winning school:

Sources: Iowa Chill on Twitter and SI.com

