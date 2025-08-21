The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are in the midst of a major resurgence in the world of college football, and they've unveiled a major rebrand.

The Fighting Irishmen logo is one of the more famous and iconic out there, but its getting an update as of this week.

Here's a look at the new logo for the Irish football team:

It's cool rebrand of an already amazing logo that doesn't stray too far from the iconic original. Here's a video put out by the program:

The Fighting Irish are once again on the short list of favorites to win the National Title.

Last season, the Irish suffered a humiliating early season loss at home to Northern Illinois before reeling off 10 straight regular season wins to qualify for the College Football Playoff.

Once there, the Irish picked up wins over Indiana, Georgia, and Penn State before ultimately falling to Ohio State in the National Championship game.

The Irish's 2025 campaign begins on Sunday, August 31st when they travel to take on the Miami Hurricanes.

