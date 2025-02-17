Irish #1, South Dakota State Narrowly Misses Women&#8217;s AP Top 25

Irish #1, South Dakota State Narrowly Misses Women’s AP Top 25

Getty Images

The South Dakota State Jackrabbit Women received their most votes to date this season in any AP poll but fell just short of the Top 25 this week.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish earned the top spot for the first time since 2019 after previously unbeaten UCLA was taken down by rival USC last week.

Here's a look at the AP Top 25 this week:

KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls logo
Get our free mobile app

Associated Press Women's Top 25

First-place votes in parentheses

TeamRecord
1. Notre Dame (16)22-2
2. Texas (8)26-2
3. UCLA (6)24-1
4. USC23-2
5. UConn24-3
6. South Carolina23-3
7. LSU25-2
8. Ohio State21-3
9. North Carolina23-4
10. TCU24-3
11. Duke20-5
12. Kansas State24-3
13. NC State20-5
14. Kentucky20-4
15. Tennessee19-6
16. Oklahoma19-6
17. West Virginia20-5
18. Alabama20-5
19. Baylor22-5
20. Georgia Tech21-5
21. Maryland19-6
22. Michigan State19-6
23. Creighton21-4
24. Oklahoma State20-5
25. Illinois21-5

Others receiving votesCalifornia 48, Utah 43, Louisville 28, South Dakota State 17, Florida State 16, Richmond 10, Ole Miss 10, Michigan 10, James Madison 2, Vanderbilt 2, Harvard 1

The Jackrabbits remain unbeaten in the Summit League at 13-0, and have games remaining in the regular season against @ Kansas City, Denver, and St. Thomas in the coming weeks.

The Summit League Tournament returns to the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls March 5th through the 9th.

Sources: ESPN - Women's AP Top 25 and Summit League

Recent Dakota Marker History Between NDSU and SDSU

Gallery Credit: Bert Remien

Filed Under: Aaron Johnston, AP Top 25, Brookings, go jacks, Jacks, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, SDSU Jackrabbits, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Summit League, wbb, Women's Basketball, women's hoops
Categories: Articles, Newsletter, Overtime, South Dakota, Sports, Sports News

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls