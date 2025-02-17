Irish #1, South Dakota State Narrowly Misses Women’s AP Top 25
The South Dakota State Jackrabbit Women received their most votes to date this season in any AP poll but fell just short of the Top 25 this week.
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish earned the top spot for the first time since 2019 after previously unbeaten UCLA was taken down by rival USC last week.
Here's a look at the AP Top 25 this week:
Associated Press Women's Top 25
First-place votes in parentheses
|Team
|Record
|1. Notre Dame (16)
|22-2
|2. Texas (8)
|26-2
|3. UCLA (6)
|24-1
|4. USC
|23-2
|5. UConn
|24-3
|6. South Carolina
|23-3
|7. LSU
|25-2
|8. Ohio State
|21-3
|9. North Carolina
|23-4
|10. TCU
|24-3
|11. Duke
|20-5
|12. Kansas State
|24-3
|13. NC State
|20-5
|14. Kentucky
|20-4
|15. Tennessee
|19-6
|16. Oklahoma
|19-6
|17. West Virginia
|20-5
|18. Alabama
|20-5
|19. Baylor
|22-5
|20. Georgia Tech
|21-5
|21. Maryland
|19-6
|22. Michigan State
|19-6
|23. Creighton
|21-4
|24. Oklahoma State
|20-5
|25. Illinois
|21-5
Others receiving votes: California 48, Utah 43, Louisville 28, South Dakota State 17, Florida State 16, Richmond 10, Ole Miss 10, Michigan 10, James Madison 2, Vanderbilt 2, Harvard 1
The Jackrabbits remain unbeaten in the Summit League at 13-0, and have games remaining in the regular season against @ Kansas City, Denver, and St. Thomas in the coming weeks.
The Summit League Tournament returns to the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls March 5th through the 9th.
Sources: ESPN - Women's AP Top 25 and Summit League
