Irish #1, South Dakota State Narrowly Misses Women’s AP Top 25

The South Dakota State Jackrabbit Women received their most votes to date this season in any AP poll but fell just short of the Top 25 this week.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish earned the top spot for the first time since 2019 after previously unbeaten UCLA was taken down by rival USC last week.

Here's a look at the AP Top 25 this week:

Get our free mobile app

Associated Press Women's Top 25 First-place votes in parentheses

Team Record 1. Notre Dame (16) 22-2 2. Texas (8) 26-2 3. UCLA (6) 24-1 4. USC 23-2 5. UConn 24-3 6. South Carolina 23-3 7. LSU 25-2 8. Ohio State 21-3 9. North Carolina 23-4 10. TCU 24-3 11. Duke 20-5 12. Kansas State 24-3 13. NC State 20-5 14. Kentucky 20-4 15. Tennessee 19-6 16. Oklahoma 19-6 17. West Virginia 20-5 18. Alabama 20-5 19. Baylor 22-5 20. Georgia Tech 21-5 21. Maryland 19-6 22. Michigan State 19-6 23. Creighton 21-4 24. Oklahoma State 20-5 25. Illinois 21-5

Others receiving votes: California 48, Utah 43, Louisville 28, South Dakota State 17, Florida State 16, Richmond 10, Ole Miss 10, Michigan 10, James Madison 2, Vanderbilt 2, Harvard 1

The Jackrabbits remain unbeaten in the Summit League at 13-0, and have games remaining in the regular season against @ Kansas City, Denver, and St. Thomas in the coming weeks.

The Summit League Tournament returns to the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls March 5th through the 9th.

Sources: ESPN - Women's AP Top 25 and Summit League