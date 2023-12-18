North Dakota State Bison Name New Head Football Coach

We've known that the Matt Entz era as Head Coach of NDSU football would be coming to an end for a few weeks now.

On Monday, NDSU wasted no time in tabbing his replacement.

According to Sports Illustrated, Entz will be replaced by a coach with some history with the program:

Tim Polasek will officially become the 32nd Head Coach in NDSU Bison football history and will make his way back to Fargo from Wyoming, where he most recently served as OC under longtime Bison Head Coach Craig Bohl.

Polasek returns to Fargo in the Head Coaching position after serving as an assistant coach with the Bison as recently as 2016:

Polasek served as the offensive coordinator and running backs coach at North Dakota State from 2014-16. He was also an assistant coach under Bohl from 2006-12 at North Dakota State. After his stint with the Bison, Polasek spent four seasons (2017-20) at Iowa as the offensive line coach and three seasons (2021-23) as the offensive coordinator at Wyoming.

NDSU remains a top job and top school at the FCS level, and recently finished up the 2023 season with a close double-overtime loss at Montana in the FCS Playoff Semifinals.

Polasek will have to reckon with the very high expectations that come with the position, as both of the two most recent Head Coaches (Entz in 2019, Kleiman in 2014) won National Titles in their first seasons.

North Dakota State's 2024 schedule kicks off with a bang, when they travel to Boulder on August 31st, 2024 to take on the Colorado Buffaloes.

