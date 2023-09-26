North Dakota Ranked in Top 15 Ahead of South Dakota State Game

South Dakota State will host another marquee matchup on Saturday at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings.

In fact, it's a top 15 battle now will North Dakota ranked as the #11 team in the country in the latest FCS poll.

The Fighting Hawks are off to an impressive start, and at 2-1 have picked up wins over both Drake and Northern Arizona. The only loss this season for North Dakota came in Boise against the FBS level Boise State Broncos.

Here are the complete FCS rankings ahead of a big weekend for the MVFC:

In addition to the big game in Brookings, the rival USD Coyotes will have their hands full on the road, as they travel to take on 2nd-ranked NDSU in Fargo Saturday.

In total, there are 5 MVFC teams in the rankings this week, including 2 additional teams in the receiving votes category (Illinois State, Northern Iowa).

Source: Valley-Football.org