North Dakota Ranked in Top 15 Ahead of South Dakota State Game
South Dakota State will host another marquee matchup on Saturday at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings.
In fact, it's a top 15 battle now will North Dakota ranked as the #11 team in the country in the latest FCS poll.
The Fighting Hawks are off to an impressive start, and at 2-1 have picked up wins over both Drake and Northern Arizona. The only loss this season for North Dakota came in Boise against the FBS level Boise State Broncos.
Here are the complete FCS rankings ahead of a big weekend for the MVFC:
In addition to the big game in Brookings, the rival USD Coyotes will have their hands full on the road, as they travel to take on 2nd-ranked NDSU in Fargo Saturday.
In total, there are 5 MVFC teams in the rankings this week, including 2 additional teams in the receiving votes category (Illinois State, Northern Iowa).
Source: Valley-Football.org
Know Your South Dakota College and University Mascots
- What does it take to be a mascot?
- "Losing a bet or filling an opportunity!" Welch says, "An internal energized desire to love life. After meeting great performers who are introverts out of costume, they become the center of attention when they take the stage. And also feeding off the performance of others."
- Why does the mascot never talk?
- "Know your role and shut your mouth. You are there to entertain. Tell the story with your actions and not your voice."
- Advice to someone putting on that costume for the first time?
- "Remember you are now in a costume. Have fun. Otherwise, you're just a dork in tights. If the fur ain't flying you ain't trying."