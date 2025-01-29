South Dakota Native, NDSU Alum Zabel Dominating at Senior Bowl

Each and every year, the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama showcases top senior class talent from around the country in preparation for April's NFL Draft.

It is the first offseason event on the calendar, and practices for Saturday's game began on Tuesday.

There are a lot of prospects turning heads this year, and that includes South Dakota native and North Dakota State alum Grey Zabel.

Zabel hopes to be the next in a long successful line of Bison offensive linemen to make the leap to the NFL.

Zabel hails from Pierre, South Dakota, and played his high school football at T.F. Riggs High School.

Here's a look at just a small fraction of the praise he's been receiving this week:

The Senior Bowl is just the first step for seniors that hope to make the jump to the NFL. There is still the combine, private workouts, interviews and more ahead in the journey of an NFL hopeful.

It appears as though Zabel is making the most of his opportunity at this stage. According to PFF, Zabel is currently ranked as the 7th best Tackle prospect in this year's NFL draft and is #41 overall.

We could very well see Zabel boost his stock into the first round if his early-stage surge continues. For more on the Senior Bowl, visit the official site here.

