Kyle Rudolph to Retire a Member of Minnesota Vikings

All is right in the world. Following the end of a tremendous career, Tight End Kyle Rudolph will retire as a member of the Minnesota Vikings.
The former Notre Dame standout was drafted by the Vikings in the second round of the 2011 draft, and is now calling it a career.
Rudolph played for the Vikings for 10 seasons, finishing with 4,488 receiving yards and 48 touchdown catches.
Here is the Tight End's official announcement that came via X:
Rudolph was a standout during his tenure in Minnesota, earning Pro Bowl nods in both 2012 and 2017.
He departed Minnesota following the 2020 season, and played with the Giants in 2021 before concluding his career in Tampa Bay last season.
Rudolph retires trailing only Steve Jordan for the most receiving yards by a Tight End in franchise history, and his 48 receiving touchdowns are a team record for the position.
Sources: Kyle Rudolph on Twitter and Pro Football Reference (Stats)
