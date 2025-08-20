Amar Johnson has had a tremendous start to his first preseason in the National Football League.

The Missouri native and SDSU Jackrabbit alum has scored in both of the Packers preseason games and appears to be very much in the mix for a spot on the roster or practice squad in Green Bay.

Johnson joined Overtime with Bert Remien on Wednesday to discuss his NFL journey, his relationship with Tucker Kraft, highlights of his first training camp, and so much more.

Here's the interview from Wednesday's show in its entirety:

Johnson has run for 89 yards and 2 scores thus far in Packers preseason games, and is in a very competitive running back room in Titletown.

Here's a bit on his play thus far with the Packers:

Behind starter Josh Jacobs, Johnson is competing with MarShawn Lloyd, Chris Brooks, Emanuel Wilson, and others for a roster or practice squad spot.

Johnson will have his next (and final preseason game) opportunity to wow his new team when the Packers host the Seahawks on Saturday afternoon at 3:00. The Packers open the regular season two weeks from Sunday against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau.

