RAGBRAI is one of the most recognized and fun events on any Iowans calendar each and every year.

The border-to-border bike trek across the Hawkeye State draws nationwide interest, and this year will be no different.

The 2026 RAGBRAI route and participating towns have been announced, and we're in for another fun event over this Summer.

Get our free mobile app

Here's a look at the 53rd RAGBRAI route:

RAGBRAI.com RAGBRAI.com loading...

It's another long but enjoyable ride across our neighboring state. Per RAGBRAI.com:

Onawa, Harlan, Guthrie Center, Boone, Marshalltown, Independence, Dyersville, and Dubuque – your 2026 RAGBRAI route! This will be our shortest ever route and tenth hilliest RAGBRAI, covering 391.4 miles and 16,027 feet of climb.

The event will run this year from July 18th through the 25th!

Here's a bit more on the can't miss annual event:

The Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa (RAGBRAI) is the longest, largest, and oldest recreational bicycle touring event in the world. Since 1973, RAGBRAI has united thousands of cyclists to experience the beauty of Iowa’s countryside, small‑town hospitality, and unforgettable memories.

You can sign up to be a part of the event by visiting the official site here. Don't miss it!

Source: RAGBRAI.com

The Top 10 Rushers in Iowa Hawkeye Football History Gallery Credit: Bert Remien