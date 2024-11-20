Report: Midwest City Aims to Host Next Expansion WNBA Franchise

The Midwest has long been a hot bed for support and popularity of Girls and Women's basketball, and one Midwest city has officially made it known they'd like to soon host a pro team.

The Minnesota Lynx and Indiana Fever are both doing quite well in their respective 'small' Midwest markets, and now Cleveland is eyeing to become one of the next WNBA expansion destinations.

The WNBA continues their rapid expansion plans and recently announced that Toronto, Portland and Golden State will soon be adding teams to the league, all within the next two years.

Cleveland is no stranger to the league, as the city once was home to the WNBA's Cleveland Rockers from 1997-2003.

Per ESPN.com:

With interest in women's pro basketball surging, Rock Entertainment Group, which is also tied to the NBA's Cavaliers, is trying to bring a WNBA expansion team to Cleveland. "It has long been woven into our mission to utilize our platform to unite our community in ways that drive equal opportunities across the board," said Nic Barlage, CEO of the Cavaliers, Rock Entertainment Group and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. "To that end, we are actively pursuing bringing a WNBA expansion team to Cleveland.

It's another exciting potential landing spot for a sport and a league that continues to rise at a meteoric pace.

This past season, attendance and viewership surged, and the league appears to be as healthy and popular as it's ever been as we prepare for the 2025 season to tip off before too long.

Source: VOX.com and ESPN.com

