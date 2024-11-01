How Sweet! ‘Iowa Nice’ on Full Display in Touching Halloween Video

We've all encountered or heard about the 'bad eggs' over Halloween that gobble up their neighbor's candy bowl in one fell swoop.

But this year, we in fact have the opposite.

Our neighbor to our East, the State of Iowa, has long been known to have very nice folks, and has even dubbed their citizens as "Iowa nice."

Get our free mobile app

Whether you buy into the fact that those in the Hawkeye State are in fact nicer than average is a different story, but it's hard to find anything bad to say about one of the stories from Iowa over Halloween.

Trick or Treaters on Halloween night in a Des Moines suburb encountered an empty bowl at a house that surely was filled to the brim with candy just a few minutes prior.

What happened next, you'll just have to see to believe:

That might be one of the sweeter things to come out of the Halloween holiday in quite some time, and there's a lot of sweet things on the final day of October every year.

Kudos to the kiddos that surely made someone else's night without even knowing it.

Job well done, Iowa.

Source: Kevelbert on Twitter

Best Halloween Candy From Decades Past From the 50's to the 90's -gooey, crunchy, and most of all sugary! ﻿ Gallery Credit: Dave Roberts