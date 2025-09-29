Iowa State Cyclones Hold Firm at #14 Following Arizona Win
The Iowa State Cyclones are 5-0, and by most accounts are one of the premier programs in the Big 12 this season.
They picked up another dominant win over the weekend, blasting by Arizona 39-14.
It wasn't enough to advance the team any higher in this week's AP Top 25, as the Cyclones were leap-frogged by Alabama and stayed at #14.
Here's a look at the latest poll:
|1. Ohio State (46)
|4-0
|1
|2. Oregon (16)
|5-0
|6
|3. Miami (4)
|4-0
|2
|4. Ole Miss
|5-0
|13
|5. Oklahoma
|4-0
|7
|6. Texas A&M
|4-0
|9
|7. Penn State
|3-1
|3
|8. Indiana
|5-0
|11
|9. Texas
|3-1
|10
|10. Alabama
|3-1
|17
|11. Texas Tech
|4-0
|12
|12. Georgia
|3-1
|5
|13. LSU
|4-1
|4
|14. Iowa State
|5-0
|14
|15. Tennessee
|4-1
|15
|16. Vanderbilt
|5-0
|18
|17. Georgia Tech
|5-0
|16
|18. Florida State
|3-1
|8
|19. Missouri
|5-0
|20
|20. Michigan
|3-1
|19
|21. Notre Dame
|2-2
|22
|22. Illinois
|4-1
|23
|23. BYU
|4-0
|25
|24. Virginia
|4-1
|NR
|25. Arizona State
|4-1
|NR
The Cyclones gear up to take on Cincinnati on Saturday on the road, an 11:00 kickoff time.
Source: ESPN.com - AP Top 25
