The Iowa State Cyclones are 5-0, and by most accounts are one of the premier programs in the Big 12 this season.

They picked up another dominant win over the weekend, blasting by Arizona 39-14.

It wasn't enough to advance the team any higher in this week's AP Top 25, as the Cyclones were leap-frogged by Alabama and stayed at #14.

Get our free mobile app

Here's a look at the latest poll:

1. Ohio State (46) 4-0 1 2. Oregon (16) 5-0 6 3. Miami (4) 4-0 2 4. Ole Miss 5-0 13 5. Oklahoma 4-0 7 6. Texas A&M 4-0 9 7. Penn State 3-1 3 8. Indiana 5-0 11 9. Texas 3-1 10 10. Alabama 3-1 17 11. Texas Tech 4-0 12 12. Georgia 3-1 5 13. LSU 4-1 4 14. Iowa State 5-0 14 15. Tennessee 4-1 15 16. Vanderbilt 5-0 18 17. Georgia Tech 5-0 16 18. Florida State 3-1 8 19. Missouri 5-0 20 20. Michigan 3-1 19 21. Notre Dame 2-2 22 22. Illinois 4-1 23 23. BYU 4-0 25 24. Virginia 4-1 NR 25. Arizona State 4-1 NR

The Cyclones gear up to take on Cincinnati on Saturday on the road, an 11:00 kickoff time.

Source: ESPN.com - AP Top 25