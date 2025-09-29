Iowa State Cyclones Hold Firm at #14 Following Arizona Win

Iowa State Cyclones Hold Firm at #14 Following Arizona Win

Contributing Authors:
Getty Images

The Iowa State Cyclones are 5-0, and by most accounts are one of the premier programs in the Big 12 this season.

They picked up another dominant win over the weekend, blasting by Arizona 39-14.

It wasn't enough to advance the team any higher in this week's AP Top 25, as the Cyclones were leap-frogged by Alabama and stayed at #14.

KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls logo
Get our free mobile app

Here's a look at the latest poll:

1. Ohio State (46)4-01
2. Oregon (16)5-06
3. Miami (4)4-02
4. Ole Miss5-013
5. Oklahoma4-07
6. Texas A&M4-09
7. Penn State3-13
8. Indiana5-011
9. Texas3-110
10. Alabama3-117
11. Texas Tech4-012
12. Georgia3-15
13. LSU4-14
14. Iowa State5-014
15. Tennessee4-115
16. Vanderbilt5-018
17. Georgia Tech5-016
18. Florida State3-18
19. Missouri5-020
20. Michigan3-119
21. Notre Dame2-222
22. Illinois4-123
23. BYU4-025
24. Virginia4-1NR
25. Arizona State4-1NR

The Cyclones gear up to take on Cincinnati on Saturday on the road, an 11:00 kickoff time.

Source: ESPN.com - AP Top 25

The Top 10 Rushers in Iowa Hawkeye Football History

Gallery Credit: Bert Remien

Filed Under: Ames, AP Top 25, Big 12, CFB, College Football, ia, Iowa, Iowa State Cyclones, ISU, isu cyclones, Matt Campbell, Poll, Rankings, ranks, rocco becht
Categories: Articles, Newsletter, Overtime, Sports, Sports News

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls