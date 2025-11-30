The USD Coyotes continue to meet the moment.

On Saturday, the moment was playing host to the Drake Bulldogs inside the DakotaDome in the playoff opener for both teams.

It was the second matchup of the season between two programs in Vermillion, and this one had much higher stakes.

Per GoYotes.com:

VERMILLION, S.D. — A decisive second half and a stellar 100-yard and three touchdown game from Larenzo Fenner pushes the South Dakota football team into the Second Round of the FCS Playoffs for the third-straight season with a 38-17 victory over the Drake Bulldogs from a snowy Vermillion Saturday afternoon.



"I'm proud of our football team, winning in the playoffs is difficult, no matter the situation," said head coach Travis Johansen . "I'm really proud of the guys in the second half and starting explosively in the third quarter was crucial."



The No. 11-seeded Coyotes improve to 9-4 (6-2 MVFC) on the season, while Drake falls to 8-4 (7-1 PFL) as their season comes to a close.

Drake received the opening kickoff and marched into South Dakota territory on the first possession of the game. Between the defense stepping up and multiple Bulldog penalties, Drake settled for three with a 48-yard field goal to get the first points of the game. In turn, South Dakota would knot things up with a Will Leyland field goal of 36 yards to have it knotted up at 3-3 through the first 15 minutes.



The second quarter would begin to see things turn in favor of the Coyotes, as USD outscored Drake 14-7 in the second quarter to hold a touchdown lead at the break. The first touchdown of the day came early in the second quarter, when Aidan Bouman would find Larenzo Fenner from 23 yards out to make it 10-7.



"Aidan just has a professional demeanor to him all the time, nothing different than he's been all year," said Johansen. "He's such a poised player, leading a poised football team."



Drake would go down the field themselves on the next possession, but the potent offense of South Dakota would continue to be on display. L.J. Phillips Jr. would cap off a quick four-play, 75-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown rush. The scoring drive would be set up by Bouman finding a streaking Tennel Bryant over the middle for 57 yards, seeing him fall just before the goal line.



The second half started with a bang as South Dakota kept the foot on the gas. Freshman return man Brayden White took the opening kick of the half 69 yards deep into Bulldog territory at the 29-yard line to set up the half's first score not even a minute into game action. And just two plays later, Bouman would find Fenner from 27 yards out for the second touchdown connection between the two.



The Coyotes would go onto score two more touchdowns in the second half as Bouman would bring his total up to four passing scores on the day. A third touchdown pass to Fenner would see USD extend the lead to 31-17.



"(Larenzo) is executing really soundly and his confidence has just grown so much and has shown some mastery in what we're doing. When he goes out there with a high level of confidence, he's a tough player at the position area to beat," noted Johansen on Fenner's play.



Into the fourth quarter, Bouman would find Martens from three yards out to end the Yote scoring as USD put it away, leading 38-10 with nine minutes left. Drake would put up a late touchdown with under 10 seconds left but wouldn't do much as South Dakota advances to the Second Round with the 38-17 final score.



Bouman was highly efficient on the day, going 15-for-20 with four touchdowns and 261 yards. His four touchdowns moves him into a tie for second all-time in program history (64). Fenner tied his career best with the three touchdown receptions and his fourth 100-yard receiving game of his career. Jack Martens makes it 15-straight games with a reception and picks up his third touchdown of the year.



The Coyote defense set a new FCS Playoff program record by holding Drake to just 17 points, topping the 24 points allowed to Sacramento State in 2023. Caden Crawford tallies a pair of sacks on the day as the defense totals five tackles for loss and seven pass break-ups, led by two from RJ Stewart . Nate Ewell led the team with his 10 tackles, his fourth double-digit tackle game of the season.



Up Next: South Dakota heads to Macon, Georgia next weekend for a clash with the No. 6-seeded Mercer Bears. Kickoff is slated for 11 a.m. (CT)/12 p.m. (ET) from Georgia and can be watched on ESPN+.

Source: GoYotes.com