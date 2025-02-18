Minnesota and South Dakota Are Home to Pair of Free Nat’l Parks

Our great country is home to 63 National Parks, and there are 20 of those parks that do not charge an entry fee.

Both Minnesota and South Dakota are home to 1 of those 20, giving the experience of the outdoors away year after year.

Here's what OutsideOnline had to say about the two area National Parks that don't charge a fee:

Voyageurs National Park - Minnesota

Situated on the Canadian border in Northern Minnesota, the 218,055-acre Voyageurs National Park is known for its series of lakes interconnected by 60 miles of canoe trails. Moose and wolves thrive inside the park, which is also a good spot for seeing the northern lights.

Wind Cave National Park - South Dakota

One of the oldest national parks in our system, established in 1903 by Theodore Roosevelt, the 33,000-acre Wind Cave protects a landscape in transition, where the Great Plains give way to the Black Hills. Above ground, the park boasts broad swaths of grassland occupied by herds of bison and elk, but underneath that bounty of wildlife are 143 miles of mapped cave passages.

You can view the entire article here, which also advises the best time to visit each of our country's free National Parks.

Source: Outside Online

