Augustana Hockey Continues Ascent in Latest USCHO Rankings
The Augustana Vikings continue to stake their claim as one of the top teams in the CCHA, and soon might be viewed as one of the top teams in the country.
The Vikings, who are in the midst of a 6-game winning streak, continued to garner more votes in the latest USCHO rankings on Tuesday.
Augie is 16-6-3 this season, and boast an outstanding 11-1-3 record on home ice here in Sioux Falls.
Get our free mobile app
Here's a look at the latest rankings, where Augie leaped 1 spot from last week:
|1
|Michigan (49)
|20-4-0
|998
|1
|2
|Michigan State
|17-5-0
|938
|4
|3
|Western Michigan (1)
|16-6-0
|864
|3
|4
|North Dakota
|18-6-0
|812
|5
|5
|Wisconsin
|15-5-2
|783
|2
|6
|Quinnipiac
|18-4-2
|724
|7
|7
|Minnesota Duluth
|17-7-0
|708
|6
|8
|Penn State
|16-6-0
|681
|8
|9
|Denver
|13-10-2
|575
|9
|10
|Dartmouth
|14-4-1
|519
|10
|11
|Providence
|13-7-2
|503
|14
|12
|Cornell
|12-5-0
|412
|13
|13
|UConn
|13-7-3
|375
|11
|14
|Augustana
|16-6-3
|347
|15
|15
|Boston College
|11-8-1
|321
|12
|16
|St. Thomas
|14-7-3
|225
|19
|17
|Maine
|12-9-2
|223
|16
|18
|Boston University
|12-10-1
|116
|20
|19
|Michigan Tech
|16-8-2
|105
|NR
|20
|Minnesota State
|12-8-5
|82
|17
Others receiving votes: Northeastern 48, St. Cloud State 47, Union 17, Arizona State 13, Miami 13, UMass 12, Bentley 11, Princeton 10, Harvard 8, Colorado College 5, Bemidji State 2, New Hampshire 2, RIT 1
The Last Ten Stanley Cup Championship Winning Teams
Gallery Credit: Bert Remien