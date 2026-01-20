The Augustana Vikings continue to stake their claim as one of the top teams in the CCHA, and soon might be viewed as one of the top teams in the country.

The Vikings, who are in the midst of a 6-game winning streak, continued to garner more votes in the latest USCHO rankings on Tuesday.

Augie is 16-6-3 this season, and boast an outstanding 11-1-3 record on home ice here in Sioux Falls.

Here's a look at the latest rankings, where Augie leaped 1 spot from last week:

1 Michigan (49) 20-4-0 998 1 2 Michigan State 17-5-0 938 4 3 Western Michigan (1) 16-6-0 864 3 4 North Dakota 18-6-0 812 5 5 Wisconsin 15-5-2 783 2 6 Quinnipiac 18-4-2 724 7 7 Minnesota Duluth 17-7-0 708 6 8 Penn State 16-6-0 681 8 9 Denver 13-10-2 575 9 10 Dartmouth 14-4-1 519 10 11 Providence 13-7-2 503 14 12 Cornell 12-5-0 412 13 13 UConn 13-7-3 375 11 14 Augustana 16-6-3 347 15 15 Boston College 11-8-1 321 12 16 St. Thomas 14-7-3 225 19 17 Maine 12-9-2 223 16 18 Boston University 12-10-1 116 20 19 Michigan Tech 16-8-2 105 NR 20 Minnesota State 12-8-5 82 17

Others receiving votes: Northeastern 48, St. Cloud State 47, Union 17, Arizona State 13, Miami 13, UMass 12, Bentley 11, Princeton 10, Harvard 8, Colorado College 5, Bemidji State 2, New Hampshire 2, RIT 1