Augustana Hockey Continues Ascent in Latest USCHO Rankings

Payton Bartsch

The Augustana Vikings continue to stake their claim as one of the top teams in the CCHA, and soon might be viewed as one of the top teams in the country.

The Vikings, who are in the midst of a 6-game winning streak, continued to garner more votes in the latest USCHO rankings on Tuesday.

Augie is 16-6-3 this season, and boast an outstanding 11-1-3 record on home ice here in Sioux Falls.

Here's a look at the latest rankings, where Augie leaped 1 spot from last week:

1Michigan (49)20-4-09981
2Michigan State17-5-09384
3Western Michigan (1)16-6-08643
4North Dakota18-6-08125
5Wisconsin15-5-27832
6Quinnipiac18-4-27247
7Minnesota Duluth17-7-07086
8Penn State16-6-06818
9Denver13-10-25759
10Dartmouth14-4-151910
11Providence13-7-250314
12Cornell12-5-041213
13UConn13-7-337511
14Augustana16-6-334715
15Boston College11-8-132112
16St. Thomas14-7-322519
17Maine12-9-222316
18Boston University12-10-111620
19Michigan Tech16-8-2105NR
20Minnesota State12-8-58217

Others receiving votes: Northeastern 48, St. Cloud State 47, Union 17, Arizona State 13, Miami 13, UMass 12, Bentley 11, Princeton 10, Harvard 8, Colorado College 5, Bemidji State 2, New Hampshire 2, RIT 1

