We're just a few short weeks away from the SoDak 16 and the State Basketball Tournaments here in South Dakota.

It was another busy week on the hardwood, and there was plenty of movement in both the Girls and Boys basketball polls this week.

Huron and Watertown were the big positive movers in Boys AA, as both programs rose following an unpredictable week.

Here's a look at the latest polls:

Boys

Class AA

1. Lincoln (21) 19-0 105 1

2. Huron 14-4 76 4

3. Roosevelt 14-4 60 2

4. Watertown 14-4 40 5

T-5. Harrisburg 14-5 12 RV

T-5. Tea Area 12-6 12 3

Receiving votes: Washington 3, Brandon Valley 3, Spearfish 2, Jefferson 1, O’Gorman 1.

Class A

1. West Central (20) 19-0 209 1

2. SF Christian (1) 16-1 190 2

3. Clark/Willow Lake 18-2 168 3

4. Hamlin 16-3 141 4

5. Lennox 14-5 122 5

6. St. Thomas More 14-5 95 6

7. Groton Area 15-4 78 7

8. Vermillion 14-5 66 8

9. Stanley County 17-2 38 9

10. Mahpiya Luta 15-3 26 10

Receiving votes: Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 11, Sioux Valley 7, Pine Ridge 3, Dakota Valley 1.

Class B

1. Castlewood (8) 17-3 190 1

2. De Smet (4) 15-4 187 2

3. Freeman (8) 18-2 182 3

4. Viborg-Hurley (1) 17-3 139 4

5. Wessington Springs 15-4 121 5

6. Aberdeen Christian 17-2 109 6

7. Parkston 16-3 84 7

8. Wall 15-4 69 8

9. Sully Buttes 14-5 28 10

10. Deubrook Area 14-5 14 RV

Receiving votes: Lyman 13, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 12, Estelline-Hendricks 4, Leola-Frederick Area 3.

Girls

Class AA

1. Brandon Valley (21) 18-0 105 1

2. O’Gorman 17-1 84 2

3. Washington 14-3 63 3

4. Stevens 14-4 32 4

5. Aberdeen Central 13-5 28 5

Receiving votes: Jefferson 2, Mitchell 1.

Class A

1. Mahpiya Luta (21) 19-0 210 1

2. Hamlin 19-1 184 2

3. Lennox 17-3 162 3

4. Wagner 17-2 151 4

5. SF Christian 16-4 131 5

6. Sioux Valley 18-2 103 6

7. Clark/Willow Lake 17-3 82 7

8. Roncalli 16-4 44 8

9. West Central 16-4 41 9

10. Rapid City Christian 16-4 21 RV

Receiving votes: St. Thomas More 15, Lakota Tech 9, Mobridge-Pollock 2.

Class B

1. Lyman (8) 18-2 189 1

2. Bennett County (7) 17-3 186 5

3. Ethan (4) 18-2 175 4

4. Parkston 17-3 134 2

5. Chester 18-2 111 7

6. Centerville (2) 18-2

--

For the latest on South Dakota prep basketball, including this year's State Tournaments, visit the official SDHSAA page here.