Minnesota Mankato, Gophers Enter NCAA Hockey Tournament

The 2025 CCHA Mason Cup Playoffs came to a close on Friday night with Minnesota State taking down St. Thomas 4-2.

The Mavericks season now continues in the pursuit of a NCAA Title.

Mankato didn't earn one of the top four seeds in this year's Frozen Four bracket, but they've got a ticket to the dance.

Joining the Mavericks in this year's field of sixteen are the Minnesota Golden Gophers, who enter with a 25-10-4 overall record.

Here's a look at this year's bracket:

Mankato (27-8-3) takes on Western Michigan (30-7-1) on Thursday Night at 5:00pm, and the game can be seen on ESPNU. The Gophers are up at 8:30pm Thursday Night against Massachusetts (20-13-5), and that game will be aired on ESPN2.

If both programs should win, they'll meet each other in Fargo in the regional final on Saturday evening.

View the full bracket and scheduling details here.

Source: NCAA.com

