Augustana Viking Hockey Closes Out Inaugural Season

The Augustana men’s hockey team (12-18-4) will close out its inaugural season at Midco Arena facing the United States National Team Development Program this weekend.

The Vikings new barn has impressed ticket holders with sellout crowds in its first season and the final two games will be no different.

A unique opportunity this weekend as we will see brother against brother. Augustana’s own Brady Ziemer will face younger brother Brodie Ziemer. Brodie, a commit to the University of Minnesota has 43 points in 45 games this season and is poised to be an NHL draft pick this summer.

Zack Rose returns between the pipes to round out his college career. In his last three starts, Rose has only allowed one goal in 176:43 of ice time.

The USNTDP has 24 NCAA commit and despite their 6-8 record, have victories over Boston University, St. Lawrence, and the University of North Dakota.

Friday's faceoff is 7:07 PM. Saturday the puck drops at 6:07 PM.

