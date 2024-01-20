Augustana Viking Hockey Upsets No. 16 Sun Devils

Get our free mobile app

TEMPE, Ariz. – Augustana hockey (7-11-3) upset No. 16 Arizona State (16-6-5) by a score of 5-4 inside Mullett Arena. Owen Bohn played hero in Friday night’s affair as he scored the game-winning goal with just over 30 seconds left to play in the third.

Arizona State hit the ice hard as the Sun Devils opened up the game with a goal from the top of the circle just 1:11 into play. Matthew Kopperud slotted in his shot to the top right corner off a pass from Tyler Gratton. ASU continued its strong first period with a goal midway through the frame from Ryan Alexander.

Augustana battled back in the second half of the first period as Will Howard tipped in his first-career goal off a shot from Brady Ziemer to cut ASU’s lead in half. The Sun Devils went on the power play with just over three minutes to play but Augustana penalty kill prevailed as Chase Brand scored the first short-handed goal in program history to even the score at 2-2.

ASU opened up the second frame in the same fashion as the first as Benji Eckerle scored just under two minutes into play. Viking hockey captain Arnaud Vachon answered back for Augustana as he potted his fourth of the season short-side. Both teams battled back-and-forth but the score remained 3-3 after 40 minutes of play.

The Vikings gained their first lead of the game as Brand put away the trash to take a 4-3 lead. ASU answered with a power play goal midway through the third period to knot the game 4-4. Augustana powered through as Bohn shot out of a cannon into the offensive zone to net the game-winning goal.

Augustana closes out the weekend series against No. 16 Arizona State Saturday night at 8:00 PM inside Mullett Arena.

