Augustana Viking Hockey Cages Wildcats For Win

MARQUETTE, Mich. – Ryan Naumovski tallied a season-high three points as Augustana (5-7-2) rolled past Northern Michigan 5-3 Saturday night inside the Berry Events Center.

The game started hot as Augustana was awarded a five-minute power play less than 15 seconds into the first frame. After a few scoring chances, NMU was able to kill off the penalty and netted the first goal of the game at the 13:45 mark.

The Wildcats followed up its opening goal with another one five minutes later as Connor Eddy pounded in a rebound off Josh Kotai’s pads to double their lead at 2-0.

Augustana stopped the bleeding with its first goal of the night as Evan McIntyre slid in his first collegiate goal from the point. The Viking goal came on the power play as NMU had to kill off its second five-minute major of the net.

The gates opened up in the second period as Augustana’s Luke Mobley lit the lamp for his sixth of the season. Mobley fired the puck in from the slot of a pass from Naumovski. NMU regained the lead three minutes later as Andre Ghantous found himself in open space in front of the net.

With just under five minutes remaining in the second period, Colton Friesen forced a turnover in the offensive zone and found Naumovski who sauced the puck to Anthony Stark for his second goal of the season. At the end of 40 minutes of play, the game sat 3-3.

Naumovski potted in his third goal of the season after receiving a pass from Friesen to grab Augustana’s first lead of the game. After a back-and-forth battle between the two programs, Jack Jensen netted the empty netter to secure the Augustana win by a score of 5-3.

Augustana takes the week off to prepare for a trip to The Last Frontier as it faces off against Alaska Fairbanks on December 15th and 16th.

