Augustana Hockey Shutout Win With 3-3Rd Period Goals

Augustana netminder Zach Rose turned away 31 shots in his second-consecutive shutout of the season as the Vikings (12-17-3) earned a split Saturday against Alaska Anchorage in the 3-0 victory.

The Vikings went on an early power play opportunity and peppered Jared Whale with shots. Whale shut the door on Augustana's early period special team opportunity and helped push the Seawolves momentum in their favor.

In the final 10 minutes of play in the first period, UAA answered back with shots of its own but Zack Rose stood tall.

The second period moved on as both teams played sound even strength hockey backed by strong goaltending as the score remained 0-0 after 40 minutes of play. Then, forward Owen Bohn lit the lamp at 6:51 in the third period for the first Augie goal.

Less than a minute later Ryan Naumovski nets his 8th goal of the season.

Rose continued to be strong between the pipes as the Augustana offense once again sealed the night against UAA with Quinn Rundruds empty net goal in the final three minutes of play.

The Vikings remain home at Midco Arena for the remainder of the season. Next up Alaska Fairbanks March 1 and 2 followed by the U.S. National Under-18 Team March 8 and 9.

