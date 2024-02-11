Augustana Hockey Seals Weekend Sweep In Overtime
Kayden Hargraves’ 38-save performance gave the Augustana Vikings their second win of the weekend in an overtime thriller Saturday at Midco Arena. Arnaud Vachon netted the winning goal off a pass from Owen Bohn at 2:42 in the extra frame for a 2-1 victory.
Augustana jumped out to an early lead as Callum Gau ripped in a rebounded shot from within the slot off passes from Will Howard and Ryan Naumovski. Gau’s early-period goal is his second of the season. The Vikings controlled a majority of passion throughout the opening frame as they took the 1-0 lead into the locker room.
Both teams jockeyed for the go-ahead goal but Kayden Hargraves and Aaron Trotter stood tall between the pipes to keep things square at 1-1. Hargraves came up big with just over four minutes remaining in the third as he snatched a shot from the slot. The Tommies took a late-period penalty but Augustana couldn't find the back of the net.
As overtime began, Augustana started on the penalty kill as Vachon was pinged with a two-minute minor for holding at the end of the third. St. Thomas found a slew of offensive chances but a strong penalty kill from the Vikings swindled any momentum the Tommies tried to have.
The win moved Hargraves to 4-1 on the season as he rides a three-game winning streak.
Augustana hits the road once again for another CCHA series as it faces Lake Superior Friday, February 16 and Saturday, February 17 matchup.
