Augustana Hockey Seals Weekend Sweep In Overtime

Kayden Hargraves’ 38-save performance gave the Augustana Vikings their second win of the weekend in an overtime thriller Saturday at Midco Arena. Arnaud Vachon netted the winning goal off a pass from Owen Bohn at 2:42 in the extra frame for a 2-1 victory.

Augustana jumped out to an early lead as Callum Gau ripped in a rebounded shot from within the slot off passes from Will Howard and Ryan Naumovski. Gau’s early-period goal is his second of the season. The Vikings controlled a majority of passion throughout the opening frame as they took the 1-0 lead into the locker room.

UST found momentum at the start of the second period as Tim Piechowski scored his second of the season from in front of the net. The Tommies’ momentum killed five total penalties that were called throughout the remainder of the period.

Both teams jockeyed for the go-ahead goal but Kayden Hargraves and Aaron Trotter stood tall between the pipes to keep things square at 1-1. Hargraves came up big with just over four minutes remaining in the third as he snatched a shot from the slot. The Tommies took a late-period penalty but Augustana couldn't find the back of the net.

As overtime began, Augustana started on the penalty kill as Vachon was pinged with a two-minute minor for holding at the end of the third. St. Thomas found a slew of offensive chances but a strong penalty kill from the Vikings swindled any momentum the Tommies tried to have.

As the Vikings penalty ended, Augustana’s offense was energized by the fans as Owen Bohn found Vachon skating into the offensive zone and passed the rubber onto his blade. Vachon muscled his way through a Tommies’ defender and shelved the puck over Trotter for the overtime winner.

The win moved Hargraves to 4-1 on the season as he rides a three-game winning streak.

Augustana hits the road once again for another CCHA series as it faces Lake Superior Friday, February 16 and Saturday, February 17 matchup.

