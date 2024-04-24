Augustana Vikings Garrett Raboin Named To 2025 IIHF Coaching Staff
In it's inaugural season the Augustana Vikings hockey team introduced Sioux Falls to the Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA) with a 16-game season competing at the NCAA Division I level.
Making an impression in year-one, Raboin has been named to the 2025 USA World Juniors staff, announced by USA Hockey. This will be Raboin's second consecutive IIHF World Juniors tournament.
In a release by Augustana, the entire 2024 gold-medal staff is back for the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championships as Raboin will join the U.S. National Junior Team coaching staff that is led by head coach David Carle (Anchorage, Alaska/University of Denver) and includes assistant coaches Brett Larson (Duluth, Minn./St. Cloud State University), Steve Miller (Sun Prairie, Wis./University of Minnesota) and David Lassonde (Durham, N.H./USA Hockey), and video coach Travis Culhane (Kalamazoo, Mich./University of Denver).
Team USA will play in the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, December 26, 2024 - January 5, 2025, in Ottawa, Ontario.
Playing in their new barn Midco Arena, the Vikings went 12-18-4.
Season two has yet to be released. Stay with ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO for the announcement.