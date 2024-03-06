South Dakota High School State Tournament Bracket Central

South Dakota High School State Tournament Bracket Central

Don't miss out on any of the matchups this week or next when the Girls and Boys State Basketball Tournaments get underway from all corners of the state of South Dakota.

This is your one-stop-shop for all of the brackets, as the Girls Tournaments officially begin on Thursday, March 7th and run through Saturday the 9th.

Next week, it's the same schedule for the Boys, Thursday to Saturday from a trio of venues across the three classes.

Get our free mobile app

First, here are the venues on both sides for each class:

Girls - Thursday, March 7th through Saturday, March 9th

Class AA - Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls

Class A - Dacotah Bank Center, Brookings

Class B - Summit Arena at the Monument, Rapid City

 

Boys - Thursday, March 14th through Saturday, March 16th

Class AA - Denny Sanford Premier Center, Sioux Falls

Class A - Summit Arena at the Monument, Rapid City

Class B - Barnett Center, Aberdeen

 

Here is the trio of Girls brackets for this week:

Girls Class AA
loading...
Girls Class A
loading...
Girls Class B
loading...

And here are the Boys' brackets for the following week:

Boys Class AA
loading...
Boys Class A
loading...
Boys Class B
loading...

Don't miss out on all of the action. For ticketing and event information, visit the links below!

Sources: Go Bound SD and SDHSAA

35 Movies That Take Place in South Dakota

When it comes to South Dakota and Hollywood, we've seen our fair share of films that have used our state as the backdrop for a number of productions over the years. They may not have always filmed here, but movie folk love to set stories here.

We're all familiar with the blockbusters like 1990's Dances With Wolves, 1959's North By Northwest, and more recently, 2007's National Treasure: Book of Secrets. But our state's life on the big screen goes back nearly 100 years.

According to IMDb, it all started with Courtin' Wildcats, a 1929 film which, like so many of the 29 films on this list, is a Western set in the time before South Dakota became a state in 1889.

Gallery Credit: Jeff Harkness/B1027.com

How Much Does a Wedding Cost in South Dakota?

Gallery Credit: Chuck Wood

Haunted Locations and Scary Legends Around Sioux Falls

Halloween is steeped in scary traditions. Trick-or-Treating, frightening costumes, local actors in "haunted" houses, and the pitch-black darkness of area corn mazes.

However, if we set out to find the real haunted areas what would we find? Over the last 30 years that I have lived in Sioux Falls, a few locations still gain attention as being haunted.

And yes, a handful of thrill-seeking people will show up on our favorite eerie night for what could be a viral video moment or experience a misty phantom first-hand.
Let's take a little tour of the more famous hauntings around Sioux Falls. Turn on the lights and cue the Cowardly Lion: "I do believe in spooks, I do believe in spooks..."

Gallery Credit: Danny V

Filed Under: Aberdeen, Arena, Basketball, Brookings, Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, High School Basketball, hoops, preps, Rapid City, Sanford Pentagon, SD, sd preps, SDHSAA, sioux empire, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, State Tournament, venue
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, Overtime, Sioux Falls Events, South Dakota, Sports, Sports News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls