South Dakota High School State Tournament Bracket Central
Don't miss out on any of the matchups this week or next when the Girls and Boys State Basketball Tournaments get underway from all corners of the state of South Dakota.
This is your one-stop-shop for all of the brackets, as the Girls Tournaments officially begin on Thursday, March 7th and run through Saturday the 9th.
Next week, it's the same schedule for the Boys, Thursday to Saturday from a trio of venues across the three classes.
First, here are the venues on both sides for each class:
Girls - Thursday, March 7th through Saturday, March 9th
Class AA - Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls
Class A - Dacotah Bank Center, Brookings
Class B - Summit Arena at the Monument, Rapid City
Boys - Thursday, March 14th through Saturday, March 16th
Class AA - Denny Sanford Premier Center, Sioux Falls
Class A - Summit Arena at the Monument, Rapid City
Class B - Barnett Center, Aberdeen
Here is the trio of Girls brackets for this week:
And here are the Boys' brackets for the following week:
Don't miss out on all of the action. For ticketing and event information, visit the links below!
Sources: Go Bound SD and SDHSAA
