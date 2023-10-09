Augustana Hockey Opening Weekend 0-2 Against Wisconsin Badgers

MADISON, Wis. – Augustana hockey dropped its second-straight game Sunday in a 3-0 score to the Big Ten’s Wisconsin. Augustana wrapped up its inaugural series, presented by First PREMIER Bank / PREMIER Bankcard, in Madison, Wisconsin.

In a tightly contested first period, Wisconsin struck first with a goal at the 7:39 mark off a two-on-one break through the Badgers’ offensive zone. Carson Bantle netted the rubber for UW off passes from Owen Lindmark and Jack Horbach.

A Wisconsin penalty 12 minutes into the first led to offensive momentum for the Vikings as Jack Jensen recorded a marquee shot on net but was denied by the Badgers keeper. UW’s penalty issues continued as it led to a Vikings 5 on 3 with 2:01 left to go in the frame but the Badgers held strong to carry the 1-0 lead into the locker room.

Luke Mobley was dynamite off the faceoff dot as he went 71.4 percent in the opening 20 minutes of play.

In a penalty-filled second period, it was the Badgers who found the back of the net as they pushed their lead to two just under six minutes into the period. Lindmark recorded his second point of the night as he scored from behind the crease with a puck that rolled over Kotai’s back.

AU was assessed their third penalty of the night as Jack Jensen was dinged with a five-minute major and game misconduct. Jensen’s penalty was just the beginning for the Vikings as it was forced to kill off two more minor penalties.

Kotai stood tall in net while AU was a man-down, as he made back-to-back big saves. Chase Brand and Brady Ziemer sacrificed stick and limb during the kill as they helped the Vikings kill all three penalties. Wisconsin recorded seven shots on net during their nine-minutes of man-advantage.

Augustana entered the third frame with renewed energy as it played a competitive back-and-forth 20 minutes. An early power play opportunity for the Vikings led to a strong offensive presence as Brett Meerman and Quinn Rudrud recorded quality scoring chances. Midway through the third, Augustana was dinged for a bench minor as it was forced to kill off its fifth penalty of the game. The score remained 2-0 in favor of the Badgers until Wisconsin netted their third of the game with an empty netter with just over two minutes to play.

Augustana returns home as it hosts Bowling Green State University in its inaugural season home opener at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. Puck drop is set for Saturday at 6:07 PM.

