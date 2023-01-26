Early Bird Reminder-Augustana Athletics Auction Is April 14

Annually the celebration of its athletic program has become one of the highlights of the year for Augustana University. An evening to recognize the achievements of these students and to support the many programs they compete in.

Plan now to attend the 35th Annual Augustana Auction on Friday, April 14th.

This will once again be a night to support the present and future athletes who call Augie home.

The Elmen Center on the Augustana campus will feature an evening of dinner, drinks, silent and live auction, and more.

To reserve your table or purchase tickets contact Augustana Athletics at emily.punt@augie.edu or 605.274.5236.

