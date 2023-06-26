Get our free mobile app

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Augustana University Hockey will open its inaugural campaign with 26 members on its roster.

On Monday, the first nine student-athletes were announced by head coach Garrett Raboin.

The nine defensemen are a mix of freshmen and transfers. Five student-athletes are arriving at Augustana with collegiate hockey experience while the other four are coming from the junior ranks.

Shay Donovan, Fifth year, 6-3, Duluth, Minnesota

Shay previously attended Wisconsin where he played from 2019-23. Before playing college hockey, he played for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Knights (NAHL) in 2018-19 where he had 4 goals and 8 points in 41 games. He also skated for the Minnesota Wilderness (NAHL) in the 2017-18 season.

Hayden Hennen, Freshman, 6-4, Hallock, Minn

Started the 2021-22 season playing for the Granite City Lumberjacks (NA3HL) where he appeared in two games scoring three goals. He finished the season with the Anchorage Wolverines (NAHL) where he played in 44 games scoring four goals and recording 10 assists for a total of 14 points. He spent the 2022-23 season as an assistant captain with the Wolverines and had a total of 32 points with 24 assists and eight goals. Hennen played four years of high school hockey for Kittson Central High School where he was team captain his junior and senior seasons while leading his team to Northwest Conference Champions three years in a row.

Jeff Hutchinson, Freshman, 6-2, St. Louis, Missouri

Tallied 14 goals and 43 assists in 150 games for the New Mexico Ice Wolves (NAHL) from 2020-23. He served as team captain for the 2022-23 season. Before playing in the NAHL, he played for the St. Louis Blues AAA 13U-18U from 2015-20.

Evan McIntyre, Junior, 5-10, Oakville, Ontario

Previously attended Ohio State where he played from 2020-23. He recorded 6 points in his time with the Buckeyes. Before playing college hockey, he played for Penticton (BCHL) in Canada for two seasons where he skated in 58 games in the 2019-20 regular season with 29 points on six goals and 23 assists. He also started the 2018-19 season with the Cedar Rapids Roughriders (USHL) before ending the year with Penticton posting seven points.

Ethan Perrault, Freshman, 6-3, Tipp City, Ohio

Tallied 7 goals and 32 assists in 120 games for the Johnstown Tomahawks (NAHL) where he played from 2021-23. He served as captain in his second season. Before playing in the NAHL, he played for the Tri-State Spartans 16U in the 2019-20 season.

Uula Ruikka, Junior, 5-9, Oulu, Finland

Previously attended Providence College from 2020-23 where he appeared in 84 games totaling 22 points with five goals and 17 assists. Before playing college hockey, he played for the Chicago Steel (USHL) from 2018-20 where he appeared in 95 games and tallied eight goals with 25 assists and was named USHL Defenseman of the Week (11/25/19). Before playing in the USHL, he totaled 14 goals and 48 assists in 113 games with Karpat in the U18 SM-Sarja.

Anthony Stark, 5th Year, 5-9, New York, New York

Previously played for Colgate University from 2019-23 where he saw action in 117 games and had a total of eight points. Before playing college hockey, he played two seasons with the Madison Capitols (USHL) where he tallied six goals and seven assists in 89 games. He also previously played 10 games with the Austin Bruins (NAHL) where he earned two assists. He is a 2017 graduate of Shattuck St. Mary's in Minnesota where he racked up 20 goals and 58 assists in his 147-game career. He also played tennis in his prep career.

Will Svenddal, Sophomore, 6-1, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Tallied six goals and 32 assists in 99 games for the Minnesota Magicians (NAHL) from 2020-2022. He served as an alternate captain during his 2021-22 season. He played in the MNHS Elite League in the Fall of 2018-19 and the Fall of 2019-20 where he racked up four goals and eight assists in 38 games.

Brady Ziemer, Junior, 5-10, Carver, Minnesota

Previously played at St. Cloud State from 2020-23 where he played in 51 games, scoring one goal and tallying three assists. Before St. Cloud State, he played junior hockey during the 2019-20 season with Green Bay (USHL). In 2018-19, he played for the Merritt Centennials (BCHL). Ziemer is a 2018 graduate of Holy Family Catholic HS where he was captain all four years.

There is still time to secure season tickets for Augustana hockey. Affordable bowl seating remains with more information found at GoAugie.com/HockeyTickets.

