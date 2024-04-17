Augustana Vikings Football 2024 Recruits & Schedule

Coming off of an electrifying season (11-2) the Augustana Vikings are eyeing the 2024 season with a renewed focus as head coach Jerry Olszewski has tapped into a new list of recruits.

In February, the 2023 NSIC Football Coach of the Year announced the addition of 25 student-athletes to Augustana football on National Signing Day.

Get our free mobile app

The Vikings won the first game of the 2023 NCAA Division II Playoffs defeating Minnesota State, but fell to #1 Colorado the following week.

Onward to The Augie Football 2024 Season

"This is an exceptional group of talented young men with tremendous accomplishments and leadership that will strive to ensure AU Football continues to be one of the top teams in the country for years to come."

Jurgens Photography Jurgens Photography loading...

September 7, Saturday TBA Away UMary

September 14, 6:00 PM Away South Dakota State

September 21, 1:00 PM Home Northern State

September 28, TBA Away MSU Moorhead

October 5, 1:00 PM Home Minnesota Duluth

October 12, TBA Away Minot State

October 19, 1:00 PM Home Winona State

October 26, TBA Away Minnesota State

November 2, 1:00 PM Home Concordia-St. Paul

November 9, 1:00 PM Home Sioux Falls

November 16, TBA Away Bemidji State

30 famous people you might not know were college athletes Stacker dug deep to find 30 celebrities who were previously college athletes. There are musicians, politicians, actors, writers, and reality TV stars. For some, an athletic career was a real, promising possibility that ultimately faded away due to injury or an alternate calling. Others scrapped their way onto a team and simply played for fun and the love of the sport. Read on to find out if your favorite actor, singer, or politician once sported a university jersey. Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli