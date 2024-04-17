Augustana Vikings Football 2024 Recruits & Schedule
Coming off of an electrifying season (11-2) the Augustana Vikings are eyeing the 2024 season with a renewed focus as head coach Jerry Olszewski has tapped into a new list of recruits.
In February, the 2023 NSIC Football Coach of the Year announced the addition of 25 student-athletes to Augustana football on National Signing Day.
The Vikings won the first game of the 2023 NCAA Division II Playoffs defeating Minnesota State, but fell to #1 Colorado the following week.
Onward to The Augie Football 2024 Season
"This is an exceptional group of talented young men with tremendous accomplishments and leadership that will strive to ensure AU Football continues to be one of the top teams in the country for years to come."
Augustana Football Ticket Information
September 7, Saturday TBA Away UMary
September 14, 6:00 PM Away South Dakota State
September 21, 1:00 PM Home Northern State
September 28, TBA Away MSU Moorhead
October 5, 1:00 PM Home Minnesota Duluth
October 12, TBA Away Minot State
October 19, 1:00 PM Home Winona State
October 26, TBA Away Minnesota State
November 2, 1:00 PM Home Concordia-St. Paul
November 9, 1:00 PM Home Sioux Falls
November 16, TBA Away Bemidji State
