Augustana Vikings Part Ways with WBB Coach Flores-Bennett

The Augustana Vikings hired Jillian Flores-Bennett to guide the program into the future following longtime Coach Dave Krauth's retirement last offseason.

That future has now come to an abrupt end.

According to GoAugie.com, the University has parted ways with the first-year Head Coach after just one season at the helm.

Get our free mobile app

There are very little details available, as the University issued the following statement:

Augustana University has announced on March 20, 2024, that Jillian Flores Bennett will not return as the head coach of the women's basketball program and Augustana will begin an immediate search for a head coach for women's basketball. In order to protect university employees, Augustana is committed to upholding the confidential management of personnel matters. Therefore, we cannot comment nor disclose any further information related to such matters. Augustana is steadfast in its commitment to excellent learning experiences and outcomes for its students and student-athletes.

This past season, the Vikings grinded to a tough finish with an overall mark of 7-20, and were 6-16 in conference play.

Coach Flores-Bennett joined the program after leading Iowa Western Community College for one season.

The Augustana Viking Women's Basketball program now heads back into search mode for the next leader of the program.

Source: GoAugie.com