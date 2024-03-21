Augustana Vikings Part Ways with WBB Coach Flores-Bennett

Augustana Vikings Part Ways with WBB Coach Flores-Bennett

AUGUSTANA/CANVA/GETTY

The Augustana Vikings hired Jillian Flores-Bennett to guide the program into the future following longtime Coach Dave Krauth's retirement last offseason.

That future has now come to an abrupt end.

According to GoAugie.com, the University has parted ways with the first-year Head Coach after just one season at the helm.

Get our free mobile app

There are very little details available, as the University issued the following statement:

Augustana University has announced on March 20, 2024, that Jillian Flores Bennett will not return as the head coach of the women's basketball program and Augustana will begin an immediate search for a head coach for women's basketball.

In order to protect university employees, Augustana is committed to upholding the confidential management of personnel matters. Therefore, we cannot comment nor disclose any further information related to such matters. Augustana is steadfast in its commitment to excellent learning experiences and outcomes for its students and student-athletes.

This past season, the Vikings grinded to a tough finish with an overall mark of 7-20, and were 6-16 in conference play.

Coach Flores-Bennett joined the program after leading Iowa Western Community College for one season.

The Augustana Viking Women's Basketball program now heads back into search mode for the next leader of the program.

Source: GoAugie.com

35 Movies That Take Place in South Dakota

When it comes to South Dakota and Hollywood, we've seen our fair share of films that have used our state as the backdrop for a number of productions over the years. They may not have always filmed here, but movie folk love to set stories here.

We're all familiar with the blockbusters like 1990's Dances With Wolves, 1959's North By Northwest, and more recently, 2007's National Treasure: Book of Secrets. But our state's life on the big screen goes back nearly 100 years.

According to IMDb, it all started with Courtin' Wildcats, a 1929 film which, like so many of the 29 films on this list, is a Western set in the time before South Dakota became a state in 1889.

Gallery Credit: Jeff Harkness/B1027.com

South Dakota Is Home to Two of the World’s Biggest Caves

When you're looking for some of the biggest ones of these on the planet, look no further than South Dakota.

You'll find them right under your nose.
Statista has compiled a list of the longest caves in the world and two of the top six are just 30 miles apart in the Black Hills.

Filed Under: Augie, Augustana, Augustana Vikings, Basketball, dii basketball, gbb, go augie, Head Coach, hoops, Jillian Flores Bennett, Northern Sun, NSIC, SD, sioux empire, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Vikings, wbb, Women's Basketball
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, Overtime, South Dakota, Sports, Sports News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls