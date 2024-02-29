Augie and USF MBB Both Play Saturday at NSIC Tournament

Both the Augustana Viking and USF Cougar Men's Basketball programs picked up wins in the first round of the NSIC Tournament on Wednesday night.

Now, both programs gear up for competition of the final 8 teams in the conference tournament at the Sanford Pentagon beginning on Saturday.

Fans of both programs will want to head out to the Pentagon on Saturday, as both teams will be in action for the first session of the day.

Get our free mobile app

With the win over 9th seeded Bemidji on Wednesday, USF punched their ticket to take on top-seeded Mankato Saturday at 11am.

Just a tad later in the afternoon following the clash between the Cougars and the Mavericks is the matchup between 7th seeded Augustana and 2nd seeded Duluth. Tip-off is scheduled for approximately 1:00 on Saturday afternoon.

Here's the matchups we've seen this season between the two programs and their respective opponents on Saturday:

USF

Lost at Mankato on December 1st 87-76

Lost vs. Mankato on February 3rd 70-65

Augustana

Lost at Duluth on December 3rd 92-65

Lost vs. Duluth on February 2nd 78-72

We'll see if Saturday's games go a different way than they did earlier this season. As we all know, the score doesn't always tell the whole story.

There will be a ton of fan support local and otherwise out at the NSIC Tournament over the weekend. For tickets and more information, visit the official site here.

Sources: NorthernSun.org, GoAugie, and USF Cougars