Don’t Miss Out on an Augustana Hockey Season Ticket Package!

Augustana Hockey has had a tremendous start to their inaugural season.

It's been a year full of amazing road trips, big wins, and wild fan support.

The Vikings have called the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center home thus far this season, but in just a few short weeks, the newly constructed Midco Arena will be ready to be the permanent home of Viking hockey.

Just in time for the official home opener at Midco Arena is the opportunity to purchase season tickets for the remaining 10 home games this season at the new venue.

Per GoAugie.com:

Augustana athletics has announced a Midco Arena Season Ticket package for the remaining 10 home games of the inaugural season of Augustana hockey. For just $250 per seat, ticket holders will receive admission to all 10 games to be played in Midco Arena.

There are still a ton of great games left on the schedule, and the final 10-game home slate at Midco Arena will begin on January 25th and 26th when the Vikings take on Ferris State.

Augustana Viking hockey has a record of 6-11-3 in their inaugural season thus far, and they take on Arizona State on the road January 19th and 20th in their final games before the official home opener.

